Fariba is the most helpful NPC in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, offering map fragments that can reveal locations you have yet to visit. The challenge is that you must find her first, where she is usually hidden in secret rooms and hard-to-reach places.

Lucky for you, we have this thorough guide to show you where she is located in each biome, helping you reveal the game’s large map. Here are all Fariba locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Where to Find Fariba in Each Biome in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

There are 14 known locations for Fariba in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. You will know when you are close to Fariba when you hear her singing a tune. It’s important to remember that you may not be able to reach all of her locations right away until you progress and unlock new abilities for Sargon. Let’s check out each Fariba location below.

Fariba Locations in the Lower City

Fariba can be found in two locations in the Lower City. We have both locations for you below.

Fariba Lower City Location #1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fariba can be found sitting in a small nook in the Lower City. Take the left door at the Citadel Elevator, and the wall jumps upward until you reach the little crevice shown in the attached image.

Fariba Lower City Location #2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fariba can be found sitting in a small nook in the Lower City. Take the left door at the Citadel Elevator, and then wall jump upward until you reach the little crevice shown in the attached image.

Fariba Locations in Hyrcanian Forest

You can find Fariba three times in the Hyrcanian Forest biome. She is found once in the Soma Tree section, once in the main Hyrcanian Forest section, and once in the Lighthouse.

Fariba Hyrcanian Forest Location #1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fariba can be found in the Soma Tree section on one of the paths after the main boss battle in the area. Once you defeat the boss, head to the location shown in the image, and you will find Fariba ready to give you a map fragment.

Fariba Hyrcanian Forest Location #2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fariba can also be found somewhat near the entrance of two other biomes. She is in a tiny nook north of Sunken Harbor and east of Lower City. Check out the image for the exact location.

Fariba Hyrcanian Forest Location #3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

All the way east on the map in Prince of Persia, you can find Fariba hanging out in the Lighthouse section of Hyrcanian Forest. You will need the Fabric of Time ability to reach her.

Fariba Locations in the Sacred Archives

Fariba has two locations in the Sacred Archives. Players must progress and unlock specific abilities to reach the second spot.

Fariba Sacred Archives Location #1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fariba can first be found east of the fast-travel point of the Sacred Archives. The best way to reach this area is to come from the Upper City and head southwest.

Fariba Sacred Archives Location #2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find Fariba hanging in a small section off the beaten path of Sacred Archives. I got to this location quickly by coming from the Upper City.

Fariba Locations in the Depths

Fariba can be found in the base level of The Depths and the Catacombs section. We have both locations for you below.

Fariba The Depths Locations #1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the Catacombs section of The Depths, you will find Fariba sitting in a tough-to-reach spot. You will have to inch through blades and booby traps to find her here.

Fariba The Depths Location #2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fariba can be found under the elevator in The Depths, which requires players to use the Shadow of Simurgh’s ability to reach her. Use the shadow, raise the elevator, and then teleport to get underneath the elevator.

Fariba Locations in the Upper City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the image attached, you will find Fariba’s location in the Upper City section of the game. This is a late-game location, where you will need most of your abilities to reach. If you can’t access this area, progress the main story until you can.

Fariba Locations in the Sunken Harbor

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Finding Fariba in the Sunken Harbor requires players to master their wall jumps and quick reflexes. You will discover Fariba in the room with hanging spike pillars, where you must parkour to the top to find her in a small nook.

Fariba Locations in Pit of the Eternal Sands

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fariba is found once in the Pit of Eternal Sands. Head southeast from the entrance of the Sunken Harbor, and you will find her. More specifically, she is directly south of one of the fast travel points.

Fariba Locations in the Raging Sea

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Raging Sea is a late-game area, so don’t worry about finding her if you are early in the game. If you are ready, you can find her above one of the boats. Reaching Fariba in this location will require decent acrobatic and wall-jumping skills.

Fariba Locations in the Tower of Silence

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I found Fariba in the Tower of Silence last, and it will be like that for most players. You can find her in the map section with an image of pillars. Remember to use all the abilities you have gathered up to this point to reach her location — for example, the Fabric of Time ability for swinging.

There you have it: all Fariba locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. In the next section, you will find essential details about Fariba, such as how much she sells map fragments for and the parts of the map she reveals.

What Does Fariba Do in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

Fariba will sell the player map fragments for a measly 50 crystals, which is shockingly low and easy to come across. Make sure you always purchase a map fragment when encountering Fariba, as it is easy to forget her location, and the amount of the map she reveals can be very helpful regarding exploration. Fariba’s Map Fragments will reveal part of the map of the biome you find her in.

Unfortunately, Fariba doesn’t reveal hidden rooms on the map. Hidden rooms are hard to find, but if you pay close attention, you will notice that sometimes the walls look out of place or have a different design. Make sure to swing your swords at walls whenever you feel like there may be a hidden room, as they will lead to chests, crystals, or even amulets.