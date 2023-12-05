All Fortnite Fishing Spot Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Chapter 5 is here! To help you hop back in, Fortnite’s Kickstart quests are an easy way to explore and earn XP. One of these quests requires you to visit three fishing spot locations. Here’s our map to help you find all nine fishing spots!

All Chapter 5 Fishing Spot Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fishing Spot 1

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the top left of the map, above Rebel’s Roost. The fishing spots are in front of the crashed boat and on the edge of the dock at the nearby house.

Fishing Spot 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the top middle of the map, above Classy Courts. The fishing spots can be found throughout the dock.

Fishing Spot 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the top right of the map, just underneath Classy Courts. There are fishing spots throughout this lake, especially around the small island in the center.

Fishing Spot 4

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the middle left of the map, just above Pleasant Piazza. Fishing spots here surround the brick dock.

Fishing Spot 5

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the middle of the map, beneath Ruined Reels. There are fishing spots around the center island and in front of the small nearby house.

Fishing Spot 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the middle right of the map, between Reckless Railways and Grand Glacier. Fishing spots are located in the lake, near the house and dock.

Fishing Spot 7

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the bottom left of the map, to the left of Pleasant Piazza. Fishing spots are along the beach, next to the house, dock, and rock formations.

Related: All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC Locations and Services

Fishing Spot 8

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the bottom middle of the map, directly (though a bit far) underneath Fencing Fields. Fishing spots are on the small, eight-shaped island, facing south.

Fishing Spot 9

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the bottom right of the map, underneath Hazy Hillside. Fishing spots are around the island in the middle of the lake, and next to the small house and dock.

Whether you’re completing a weekly or searching for a refreshing Flopper, you now know where to find all nine major fishing spots in the new chapter of Fortnite! Need additional help? Check out our Fortnite guides for all the newest Chapter 5 content!

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2023