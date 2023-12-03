All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC Locations

Image: Epic Games

An all-new Fortnite Chapter means an all-new map, and Chapter 5 Season 1 has shaken things up dramatically. The number of NPC characters on the island has been significantly reduced and there are hostile bosses guarding most of the new POIs.

If you’re the type that likes to fill out their collections menu with every Fortnite NPC when a new season rolls around, then it’s never been easier to do than now. There are only a handful of characters to meet right now, and each of them is located near a major POI for easy access.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Character Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can see the locations of every Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC marked on the map above. Some of them provide healing services, some sell items in exchange for Gold Bars, and others can be hired as AI companions to help you secure a Victory Royale.

All NPC Characters in Fortnite Chapter 5

There are currently 8 NPCs to find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Character Location Sun Tan Specialist On a beach along the southwest coast of the island between Pleasant Piaza and Snooty Steppes Metal Mouth North of Reckless Railways Vengeance Jones In an Underground hideout between Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields Hope Hazy Hillside Snow Striker At a mountain camp south of Grand Glacier Steelsight Rebel’s Roost Contract Giller On the coast north of Classy Courts Mecha Team Shadow Northwest of Ruined Reels

As you approach an NPC’s vicinity, a speech bubble NPC will appear to help you find them more easily. Also, remember that some NPCs are hireable companions, so they might be missing when you get there if another player paid them to tag along before your arrival. If that’s the case, you’ll have to add them to your collection during the next match.

More characters will appear on the island as the Chapter progresses. Epic Games usually likes to keep things quiet during the beginning of a new Chapter, but we’ll most likely start seeing fresh faces on the island in a few weeks or so. Fortnite Chapter 4 ended with over two dozen NPCs, and characters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are already being teased for Chapter 5.

While most of the NPC services provided by these characters aren’t really worth the Gold Bars they cost, there are a few diamonds in the rough. If you visit Steelsight at Rebel’s Roost, for example, you can purchase the new Grapple Blade instead of having to look for one while looting. Some NPCs, like Vengeance Jones, are located near Weapon Cases that contain great loot too.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023