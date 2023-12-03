All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC Locations

All NPC locations in Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite.

December 3rd, 2023 by Diego Perez
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass Skins Featuring Solid Snake and Peter Griffin
Image: Epic Games

An all-new Fortnite Chapter means an all-new map, and Chapter 5 Season 1 has shaken things up dramatically. The number of NPC characters on the island has been significantly reduced and there are hostile bosses guarding most of the new POIs.

If you’re the type that likes to fill out their collections menu with every Fortnite NPC when a new season rolls around, then it’s never been easier to do than now. There are only a handful of characters to meet right now, and each of them is located near a major POI for easy access.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Character Locations

Fortnite-Chapter-5-Season-1-NPC-Locations-Map
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can see the locations of every Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC marked on the map above. Some of them provide healing services, some sell items in exchange for Gold Bars, and others can be hired as AI companions to help you secure a Victory Royale.

All NPC Characters in Fortnite Chapter 5

There are currently 8 NPCs to find in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

CharacterLocation
Sun Tan SpecialistOn a beach along the southwest coast of the island between Pleasant Piaza and Snooty Steppes
Metal MouthNorth of Reckless Railways
Vengeance JonesIn an Underground hideout between Pleasant Piazza and Fencing Fields
HopeHazy Hillside
Snow StrikerAt a mountain camp south of Grand Glacier
SteelsightRebel’s Roost
Contract GillerOn the coast north of Classy Courts
Mecha Team ShadowNorthwest of Ruined Reels

As you approach an NPC’s vicinity, a speech bubble NPC will appear to help you find them more easily. Also, remember that some NPCs are hireable companions, so they might be missing when you get there if another player paid them to tag along before your arrival. If that’s the case, you’ll have to add them to your collection during the next match.

Related: 14 Best Fortnite Icon Skins, Ranked

More characters will appear on the island as the Chapter progresses. Epic Games usually likes to keep things quiet during the beginning of a new Chapter, but we’ll most likely start seeing fresh faces on the island in a few weeks or so. Fortnite Chapter 4 ended with over two dozen NPCs, and characters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are already being teased for Chapter 5.

While most of the NPC services provided by these characters aren’t really worth the Gold Bars they cost, there are a few diamonds in the rough. If you visit Steelsight at Rebel’s Roost, for example, you can purchase the new Grapple Blade instead of having to look for one while looting. Some NPCs, like Vengeance Jones, are located near Weapon Cases that contain great loot too.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Currently serving as an Associate Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez has been writing about video games since 2018, specializing in live service games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV. His work is featured at publications like Game Rant and The Outerhaven, but Attack of the Fanboy is home to his best work. When he's not editing or writing guides, he's yelling about Ape Escape or grinding Lost Sectors in Destiny. Plus, he has a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies for Texas A&M University.

More Stories by Diego Perez

More on Attack of the Fanboy :