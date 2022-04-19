Fortnite Gold Bar Farming: How to Get Bars Fast in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite has come out swinging with its new line of collectible items, and consumables. You’ll find a whole variety of new items, such as Omni Chips, that will help you upgrade a specific item in your Battle Pass, the Omni Sword. However, if you don’t have the Battle Pass, you can always go on the search for Gold Bars, which will allow you to still unlock specific items while you’re in the match, upgrade guns, and much more.

However, these sometimes feel like they are few and far between, so what is the best way to get your hands on a large amount of them fast? Follow along with us, and we’ll let you know great ways that you’ll be able to farm gold bars, and get a lot of them in a short period! Let’s jump off of the Battle Bus, and right into the details!

Fortnite – How To Farm Gold Bars

If you’re looking to get your hands on a lot of Gold Bars, and are confident in your skills, you’ll be able to place a bounty on a player, which will allow you to see their general location and hunt them down. However, you’ll need to make sure that you’re prepared to take these players on, as it could result in not only no Gold Bars for you, but you queueing to get back into the lobby if they’re more skilled than you. You can always try out these controller settings and keyboard/mouse settings to see if they’ll help you play better, as well!

The other options you have would be breaking furniture that you find in houses, as they do contain random gold bars inside, or opening chests on the map. Both of these can give you some extra boosts that you may need in the Gold Bar department, but how much you’ll get is unknown. Each of these has random amounts of gold bars, whereas you’ll know how many gold bars you can get during the bounty.

You can also work on eliminating other players in the game, as they’ll drop gold bars. Making sure that you aren’t hiding in the shadows until the last moments of the game will help you rack up gold bars, especially if you don’t care about losing and going back in again. You may get shot down, but the gold bars that you received are eternal. Sharpening your skills so you can take on bounties in the future, plus getting gold now is never a bad option!

Those are some great ways to farm for extra gold bars and offer a variety of different ways for those that play in different styles. Be it if you’re loud and proud, and ready to go in guns blazing, or you prefer to be a bit more sneaky through the beginning of the match, you’ll be able to get your hands on plenty of gold by trying these different options out!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.