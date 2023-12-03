How to Assist in Collecting a Society Medallion in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

The next Chapter of Fortnite is here, and players are already hard at work on grinding XP for the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass by completing the first set of Kickstart quests. One of these quests requires you to assist in collecting something called a Society Medallion.

Society Medallions are all-new items added to Fortnite with Chapter 5 Season 1, granting players passive healing and shield regeneration that will give them a huge advantage in firefights. These are carried by boss enemies that inhabit a handful of the island’s POIs, so you need to be prepared for a fight if you want to claim one for yourself.

How to Collect a Society Medallion in Fortnite

There are five boss enemies that carry Society Medallions in Fortnite.

Boss Location Oscar Lavish Lair Valeria Reckless Railways Montague Grand Glacier Nisha Fencing Fields Peter Griffin Snooty Steppes

You can see also their spawn locations marked on the map below if you haven’t explored the entire Chapter 5 Season 1 map and don’t know where the named POIs are yet.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To complete this challenge, you or your squad needs to defeat one of the five bosses and collect their Society Medallion. Each boss only drops one, so you’ll have to compete with other squads and players and try to get your hands on it first. Once you or a squadmate collects a Society Medallion from a boss, this quest will be completed.

Since these POIs are swarming with AI enemies and the bosses are quite powerful themselves, we recommend letting other players do most of the damage while you sit and wait for them to get eliminated. Once the boss is about to die, swoop in and eliminate any remaining players before finishing the boss off yourself so you can claim your prize.

Society Medallions will provide passive shield regeneration to whoever carries them, and this effect stacks if you hold more of them. This is one of the biggest gameplay changes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, but it’s not the only new addition. Mod Benches hidden in Vaults throughout the island allow you to customize your weapon with attachments to better suit your playstyle, and Weapon Cases are key targets to loot early in a match if you want a headstart on gear.

