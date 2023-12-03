How to Find and Search a Weapon Case in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fortnite’s weapons have gotten a major upgrade in Chapter 5 Season 1 with the addition of mods and attachments that let players fine-tune their arsenal to fit their playstyle. The best weapons are found in Weapon Cases, but where are those located?

One of the first quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 requires you to search a Weapon Case. That sounds simple enough, but new players won’t know where to look for them. Thankfully, they’re super easy to find and they’re an easy way to get some guaranteed loot at the start of every Fortnite match.

Fortnite Weapon Case Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Weapon Cases are found in Underground hideouts across the Fortnite map. These hideouts are marked with red diamond icons on the map. You can find them at most major POIs that aren’t already inhabited by Society bosses like Valeria or Peter Griffin.

Here’s a list of every Underground hideout location in Fortnite:

Rebel’s Roost

East of Classy Courts

Ritzy Riviera

Reckless Railways

Ruined Reels

Southeast of Pleasant Piazza

Hazy Hillside

With 7 of them spread throughout the island, you’re never too far from one of them. Since the Underground is a hidden resistance, their hideouts are — well — underground. Keep an eye out for painted arrows guiding your way to find their hidden entrances, and keep your eyes open for music playing to know you’re getting close.

How to Search a Weapon Case

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you make your way inside an Underground hideout, you’ll find several glowing Weapon Cases lining the walls and tables. These contain multiple variants of the season’s new weapons like the Hammer Pump Shotgun, each with a different set of attachments. To complete the quest, just take one of the weapons.

Related: How to Complete Match Quests in Fortnite

Visiting these Underground hideouts is a good way to get some great loot at the start of every Fortnite match, especially since you can pick and choose between different attachment setups and weapon mods. While they may not allow for the full breadth of customization that you’d get at a Mod Bench, they’re still more than enough to pad out your arsenal.

In addition to weapon mods and attachments, Fortnite Chapter 5 brings a ton of new features to the game. There’s a huge Lego collaboration at the heart of this season, and leveling up the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass will unlock skins like Peter Griffin and Solid Snake. If that Lego collaboration sounds interesting to you, make sure to link your Epic Games and Lego accounts to get a free skin.

- This article was updated on December 3rd, 2023