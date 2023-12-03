How to View LEGO Skin Styles in Fortnite

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lego is the center of Fortnite‘s latest collaboration, and this crossover is bigger than anything the game has ever seen before. Not only is Fortnite getting an all-new Lego game mode, but over a thousand Fortnite skins now have Lego variants that players can use for free!

With the Lego Fortnite game mode selected, Fortnite will automatically switch every eligible skin to its Lego version, including those in the Item Shop. While the Lego Fortnite mode isn’t available until December 7th, some players have found a workaround to view the Lego version of their Fortnite Locker early. Here’s what you need to do.

How to Equip Lego Skins in Fortnite

Before we get into the details, it’s important to point out that the Lego versions of Fortnite skins are free. They are additional styles that can be selected in your Locker or the Item Shop just like any other. They just won’t show up unless you’re playing a Lego game mode, though.

Even though you can’t select the Lego Fortnite mode officially just yet, there’s a workaround. Just follow these steps:

Join the Jules Bot Discord. Sign in with your Epic Games account. Use the command “/lego”. Open Fortnite and choose the Juno playlist from your favorites.

This will place you into a Lego Fortnite lobby! The mode is disabled since it’s not out yet so you can’t actually log in and play, but your Fortnite skins should appear in their Lego forms with the playlist selected. Everything in your Locker and the Item Shop should default to Lego as well.

Lego Fortnite Release Date

While it’s exciting to see some of your favorite Fortnite skins in Lego form for the first time, not everything is perfect at the moment. Epic Games is still working on adding high-detail models for some Lego Fortnite characters like Cozy Chomps and Toon Meowscles, so they just have generic Lego bodies for now.

That’ll all be fixed once the Lego Fortnite mode officially launches on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Once the launch date rolls around, you’ll be able to select the offical Lego Fortnite playlist instead of having to use the favorites list workaround. It’s an open-world survival crafting game that you can play alone or with friends, and it sounds like a great time.

