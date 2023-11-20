Fortnite x LEGO: Release Date, Leaks, Skins, & Items

Image: Epic Games, Lego

While yet to be officially announced, the upcoming Fortnite x Lego in-game collaboration is far from a secret. Thanks to data mines, leaks, and hints from Epic, we’ve gathered a surprising amount of information on what’s to come — here’s everything we know about Fortnite’s Lego collaboration.

What Is the Lego x Fortnite Collaboration?

Although the LEGO Group and Epic Games announced a long-term partnership in April 2022, we’ve yet to see Lego’s iconic bricks and Minifigures pop up in Fortnite itself.

Epic and Lego promised to build an “immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together.” Due to numerous leaks over the past few months, we know that that experience will be inside Fortnite and is likely linked to the recent age-rating restrictions.

Image: LEGO (Note: This image does not depict the Lego x Fortnite collaboration.)

According to Fortnite Creative data miner BeastFNCreative, the Lego x Fortnite collaboration will be a permanent mode seemingly inspired by Minecraft and Lego Worlds. Players can build using Lego bricks, craft weapons like the Stud Gun, battle enemies, and explore a world made of Lego.

Here’s a complete list of everything we know about Fortnite x Lego from Beast’s data mining:

Players play as a Minifigure

Many emotes have been redesigned to work on Minifigures (Credit: iFiremonkey)

(Credit: iFiremonkey) Players can build freely using Lego bricks , though there are multiple presets for quick building

, though there are multiple presets for quick building Catapults around the map will launch players far distances

around the map will launch players far distances Players can sleep in beds to skip from night to day and restore HP

and restore HP Players can mine ores and props and use them for crafting

and props and use them for There are multiple biomes , weather effects, and ambiance sounds

, weather effects, and ambiance sounds Chests can be used to store items

can be used to store items Players can build their own ziplines

Most objects are made from Lego bricks , which can be collected for building when destroyed

, which can be collected for building when destroyed Camps serve as home bases and can be permanently marked on the map

and can be permanently marked on the map Players can display emotions such as happy, sad, angry, laughing, etc.

There are vendor NPCs that sell items, as well as NPC enemies

that sell items, as well as Running, sliding, swimming, flying, and even gliding are all featured

are all featured Confirmed items: Stud Gun Workbenches Beds Fences Catapults Ziplines Trinkets/Potions



Related: How to Play Fortnite OG Ranked Cups and Earn Competitor’s Time Brella and Skyblades Gliders For Free

When Does the Lego x Fortnite Collaboration Release?

According to prolific leaker HYPEX, BeastFnCreative, and SplushFNBR, The Fortnite x Lego crossover is set to release on December 7, 2023. It’s important to note that there has been no official announcement about the game mode, let alone the release date, so don’t set your hopes too high just yet.

HUGE FORTNITE x LEGO LEAK ‼️ Thanks to @BeastFNCreative & @SpushFNBR for letting me know:



– Release Date: December 7th as of now

– You play as an ACTUAL LEGO Character

– Items so far: LEGO Stud Gun, Workbenches, Beds, Fences, Catapults (& Prankster Catapults), Map Markers,… pic.twitter.com/IEPDAMnKAp — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2023

Leaks in previous months, such as those posted by ShiinaBR, suggested that the Lego mode wouldn’t be released until after Chapter 5, which is likely to launch in December following the end of Fortnite OG. We’ll just have to wait and see!

Will There Be Lego Cosmetics and Skins in Fortnite Battle Royale?

There haven’t been any trusted leaks to suggest that there are Lego-themed cosmetics or skins for Fortnite Battle Royale itself. But let’s be honest here; there probably will be. I’m definitely saving up my V-Bucks, just in case.

Are There Physical Fortnite Lego Sets?

No real-world Fortnite Lego sets have been officially announced, but various rumors are suggesting that Fortnite Lego sets will be released in early 2024. Seeing a pattern here?

LEAK: The Fortnite X LEGO products will be released in early 2024, which lines up with whispers I heard about LEGO likely NOT being in Season 5 👀



Also, I am now able to confirm the LEGO 'Llama Polybag' rumor! 🔥



(Products release date info: @FBRsections & exabrickslegogo_) pic.twitter.com/FDn9En6UN2 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 6, 2023

Three Fortnite sets have reportedly been found through Lego’s certification portal: a small llama (featured in the post above) and two BrickHeadz sets. The llama comes in a poly bag, typical for small Lego gifts given away during promotions.

While you’re waiting for the Lego collab to arrive, don’t forget to complete your OG Pass before Fortnite OG ends on December 2. If you’re struggling for XP, check out our hidden gnome location guide for some easy levels.

- This article was updated on November 19th, 2023