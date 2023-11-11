How to Play Fortnite OG Ranked Cups and Earn Competitor’s Time Brella and Skyblades Gliders For Free

Image: Epic Games

Whether you’re brand new or can crank 90s in your sleep, anyone can earn the Competitor’s Time Brella and Skyblades by earning 75 points in Fortnite OG Ranked Cups. Here’s how to join Fortnite OG Ranked Cups, earn points, and redeem exclusive rewards.

How to Earn the Competitor’s Time Brella and Competitor’s Skyblades Gliders in Fortnite OG

From November 9 – November 23, 2023, Fortnite is hosting several in-game competitions for Battle Royale and Zero Build, split into different ranks and sessions. Each cup typically runs from 5 pm – 9 pm in your region’s local time, but make sure to double-check the time of cup you want to play in-game.

Players who earn 75 points during a cup will receive either the Competitor’s Skyblades or Competitor’s Time Brella, depending on their session. You can find a complete schedule further down this article, but let’s talk about how to earn points first.

How to Earn Points in Fortnite OG Ranked Cups

Points are earned by how high you placed during a Ranked Cup match. Eliminations also net you an extra two points each. You can play as many rounds as you like during a Cup’s active hours, so how you earn your 75 points is entirely up to you!

Placement Points Victory Royale 65 2nd 56 3rd 52 4th 48 5th 44 6th 40 7th 38 8th 36 9th 34 10th 32 11th 30 12th 28 13th 26 14th 24 15th 22 16th 20 17th 18 19th 16 20th 14 21st 12 22nd 10 23rd 8 24th 6 25th 4

Fortnite OG Ranked Cup Schedule

Mark your calendars and set your alarms because cups only last three hours each. You can find the full schedule for each region below.

Session 1 – Competitor’s Skyblades

Earn 75 points during any cup below to earn the Competitor’s Skyblades glider. Both Battle Royale and Zero Build are available, so take your pick!

North America, Europe, Asia, and Brazil:

Solo – November 10

Duo – November 11

Squads – November 12

Middle East:

Solo – November 9

Duo – November 10

Squads – November 11

Session 2 – Competitor’s Time Brella

Earn 75 points during any cup below to earn the Competitor’s Time Brella glider.

North America, Europe, Asia, and Brazil:

Solo – November 24

Duo – November 25

Squads – November 26

Middle East:

Solo – November 23

Duo – November 24

Squads – November 25

How to Join Fortnite OG Ranked Cups

To join Ranked Cups in Fortnite OG, navigate to the Compete tab and select the Ranked Cup that matches your current rank in a specific mode. For example, Silver players in BR Solos would join the Silver Ranked Solo Cup.

If you haven’t been ranked since Fortnite OG started, you only need to play one Ranked game to get placed. To play a Ranked game on console, press up on the d-pad to bring up the mode selection options.

Why Can’t I Join a Ranked Cup?

There are three requirements before you can join a Ranked Cup in Fortnite OG:

You must be at least 13 years old (may vary per region).

(may vary per region). You must have played at least one placement match in your chosen game mode.

You must have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled on your account.

You must have an account level of 15 or higher.

Remember, each mode has an entirely separate rank. Make sure you join the cup that matches your rank in that specific mode. Diamond, Champion, Elite, and Unreal have all been lumped in the Diamond+ cups. I can only imagine how sweaty those games are going to be.

