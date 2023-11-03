All Hidden Gnome Locations in Fortnite OG

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Fortnite OG features ten hidden gnomes for players to find on the original Island for 20,000 XP a piece. We’ve hunted down each of these little bearded buddies to bring you the locations of every gnome in Fortnite OG for some quick and easy OG Pass levels.

All Gnome Locations in Fortnite Chapter OG

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

The location of all ten Gnomes on Fortnite OG’s map is circled in the image above. If you’re struggling to pinpoint a particular gnome, click or tap the gnome you’re pursuing below for details on its precise location. We take our gnome hunting seriously here at AOTF.

Greasy Grove (Stone Head) Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

The stone head North of Greasy Grove has a gnome lounging around in a tiny chair behind it. We may interrupt storytime for his three bears, but XP is XP.

Junk Junction (Llama Statue) Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Junk Junction’s gnome is chilling in front of the huge Llama Statue in the North-West. He’s standing next to a pile of rubble and a no-dancing sign. I wonder what he’s up to?

Shifty Shaft (Mines) Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

A gnome is playing cards in the mines North of Shifty Shafts. I think his little friend has been on the bottle a bit too much.

Shifty Shafts (Crashed Bus) Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

To the North East of Shifty Shafts, there’s a crashed Battle Bus and a gnome that didn’t stick the landing face-down in the mud.

Risky Reels Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s a gnome having a romantic dinner at the top of Risky Reels. He’s scenically placed between a green trailer and a brown fence. Lovely.

Wailing Woods (Maze) Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

Inside Wailing Woods’ maze, there’s a gnome in a metal cage you need to break to collect it. Look for the exclamation point icon when landing in the maze to find him.

Lonely Lodge Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

At the top of Lonley Lodge’s lake is a gnome that’s gone fishing. Good luck with that, lil’ guy; fishing didn’t appear until Chapter 2!

Paradise Palms (Desert) Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

East of Paradise Palms, near the edge of the map, there’s a gnome visiting a grave—poor guy.

Dusty Divot Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

There’s a gnome having a swim at the top of Dusty Divot in the water. Mine was randomly floating in midair, but he should be resting on a tire with his teddy.

Pleasant Park Gnome Location

Screenshot: Attack of the Fanboy

The final gnome is having a lovely time camping directly South of Pleasant Park with his teddy bear.

There’s no final reward for collecting all ten gnomes, but you will have accumulated 200,000 XP, which is at least two OG Pass levels. For more Fortnite OG goodness, check out our list of every returning weapon, item, and vehicle from Chapter One.

This guide was written while playing Fortnite OG on Xbox Series X.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2023