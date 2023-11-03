Fortnite Hits its Highest Recorded Concurrent Player Peak Within One Hour of Fortnite OG’s Launch

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite OG, a month-long season dedicated to the nostalgia of Fortnite’s early days, is officially live and off to an explosive start. Within just an hour of the season’s launch, Fortnite reached its highest-ever concurrent player count since Epic Games made its stats public.

According to Fortnite.gg’s tracker, 3.3 million players were playing Fortnite OG at the same time in the season’s first hour. That record was broken once again within the next hour, boasting 3,913,817 players all rediscovering the magic of Fortnite’s first chapter simultaneously.

It’s important to note that player counts have only been trackable through Epic Games’ API since April 2023. Fortnite’s current record for concurrent players isn’t publicly available, though it’s likely higher than 3.9 million, considering its overwhelming popularity in 2017 – 2019.

Even still, Fortnite OG’s player count and thirty-minute queues show just how much the community cherishes the good ‘ol days of ATKs, shopping carts, rocket launchers, and the beloved SCAR. Many players online are already advocating for Fortnite OG to be implemented as a permanent mode once the season is over, and I’m inclined to agree.

What is Fortnite OG?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has four major updates planned, each bringing back a different phase of Fortnite’s early history into the game. Each week, old items, weapons, vehicles, locations, and game features return for a blast to the past.

Fortnite OG also features the OG Pass, a Battle Pass filled with over 50 cosmetics inspired by Chapter One. My personal favorite is Lil Split, a mashup of two of Fortnite’s most delicious skins, Peely and Lil Whip.

The Item Shop has also been replaced with the OG Shop, sporting a design similar to the original shop. The OG Shop will feature classic skins, mashups, and a handful of brand-new cosmetics, such as the upcoming Stranger Things collab discovered in the files.

You have one month to check out Fortnite OG before Season 6, the rumored Lego Season, or whatever else Epic Games has up its sleeve once this season ends on December 2, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

