Every Old Weapon, Item, and Vehicle Returning in Fortnite OG

Prepare for a trip down memory lane with Fortnite OG, a month-long season dedicated to reliving the nostalgia of Fortnite Chapter One. This means the return of fan-favorite weapons, vehicles, and items from the past, all of which we’ve listed in this article!
All Returning Weapons in Fortnite OG (Chapter 4, Season 5)
Many weapons in Fortnite Season OG will be sporting their original models from Chapter One, such as the Assault Rifle and Pump Shotgun, while others will keep their modern redesigns.
All of the following classic weapons will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:
- Assault Rifle (original)
- Burst Assault Rifle
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Pump Shotgun
- Drum Shotgun
- Tactical Shotgun
- Double-Barreled Shotgun
- Submachine Gun
- Suppressed SMG
- Heavy Sniper
- Bolt Action Sniper
- Hunting Rifle
- Hand Cannon
- Rocket Launcher
- Minigun
- Light Machine Gun (LMG)
- Guided Missile [Datamined]
- Boom Bow
- Infantry Rifle
- Kinetic Blade (who invited this guy?)
- Shockwave Hammer [Datamined]
- Grenade Launcher
Weapons will be continuously added (and possibly swapped out) as the season progresses, so don’t expect a colossal loot pool from the beginning. What you should expect, though, is the return of one-shot weapons.
That’s right! Weapons like the Heavy Sniper Rifle and Pump Shotgun can one-shot once again at high rarities with headshots. Keep your head down, look out for sweats, and think twice about landing at Tilted Towers — just like old times.
All Returning Items in Fortnite Season OG
Almost every item from Chapter One is returning in Fortnite OG, including the iconic Jetpack and, my personal favorite, Mounted Turrets. Some items from newer Chapters, like the Grapple Glove, are also making an appearance, for better or worse.
All of the following classic items and traps will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:
- Boogie Bomb
- Grappler
- Bush
- Chug Splashes
- Chug Jug
- Spike Trap
- Mounted Turret
- Stink Bomb
- Port-A-Fort
- Port-A-Fortress
- Dynamite
- Balloons
- Air Strike
- Junk Rift
- Grapple Glove
- Shockwave Grenade
- Jetpack
- Clinger
- Remote Explosives
Some of these items haven’t been seen in Battle Royale for years. Remember the wearable Bush? That hasn’t been in the game for over four years. I know I shouldn’t be this excited for a bush, of all things, but nostalgia is one heck of a thing.
Shield Potions, bandages, and medkits have never been removed from Fortnite, so we haven’t included them in the list, but they are still available.
All Returning Vehicles in Fortnite OG
Fortnite OG has less of a focus on cars and more on fun and unique vehicles like ATKs, Driftboards, Stormwings (planes), and Shopping Carts.
All of the following classic vehicles will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:
- All Terrain Kart (ATK)
- Shopping Cart
- Baller
- Driftboard
- X-4 Stormwing
- B.R.U.T.E. [Datamined]
- Quadcrasher
- Pirate Cannon
Love or hate them, B.R.U.T.E.S appear in the files for Fortnite OG and should appear in the coming weeks. Some of my favorite Fortnite memories revolve around piloting B.R.U.T.E.S, but I’ll be the first to admit how overpowered they were.
- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023