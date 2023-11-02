Every Old Weapon, Item, and Vehicle Returning in Fortnite OG

Every classic weapon, item, and vehicle featured in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG.

November 2nd, 2023 by Thomas Cunliffe
Image: Epic Games

Prepare for a trip down memory lane with Fortnite OG, a month-long season dedicated to reliving the nostalgia of Fortnite Chapter One. This means the return of fan-favorite weapons, vehicles, and items from the past, all of which we’ve listed in this article!

All Returning Weapons in Fortnite OG (Chapter 4, Season 5)

Fortnite-OG-Weapons
Image: Epic Games

Many weapons in Fortnite Season OG will be sporting their original models from Chapter One, such as the Assault Rifle and Pump Shotgun, while others will keep their modern redesigns.

All of the following classic weapons will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:

  • Assault Rifle (original)
  • Burst Assault Rifle
  • Heavy Assault Rifle
  • Pump Shotgun
  • Drum Shotgun
  • Tactical Shotgun
  • Double-Barreled Shotgun
  • Submachine Gun
  • Suppressed SMG
  • Heavy Sniper
  • Bolt Action Sniper
  • Heavy Sniper
  • Hunting Rifle
  • Hand Cannon
  • Rocket Launcher
  • Minigun
  • Light Machine Gun (LMG)
  • Guided Missile [Datamined]
  • Boom Bow
  • Infantry Rifle
  • Kinetic Blade (who invited this guy?)
  • Shockwave Hammer [Datamined]
  • Grenade Launcher

Weapons will be continuously added (and possibly swapped out) as the season progresses, so don’t expect a colossal loot pool from the beginning. What you should expect, though, is the return of one-shot weapons.

That’s right! Weapons like the Heavy Sniper Rifle and Pump Shotgun can one-shot once again at high rarities with headshots. Keep your head down, look out for sweats, and think twice about landing at Tilted Towers — just like old times.

All Returning Items in Fortnite Season OG

Fortnite-OG-Items
Image: Epic Games

Almost every item from Chapter One is returning in Fortnite OG, including the iconic Jetpack and, my personal favorite, Mounted Turrets. Some items from newer Chapters, like the Grapple Glove, are also making an appearance, for better or worse.

All of the following classic items and traps will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:

  • Boogie Bomb
  • Grappler
  • Bush
  • Chug Splashes
  • Chug Jug
  • Spike Trap
  • Mounted Turret
  • Stink Bomb
  • Port-A-Fort
  • Port-A-Fortress
  • Dynamite
  • Balloons
  • Air Strike
  • Junk Rift
  • Grapple Glove
  • Shockwave Grenade
  • Jetpack
  • Clinger
  • Remote Explosives

Some of these items haven’t been seen in Battle Royale for years. Remember the wearable Bush? That hasn’t been in the game for over four years. I know I shouldn’t be this excited for a bush, of all things, but nostalgia is one heck of a thing.

Related: Fortnite Only Up Map Code: How to Play Only Up for Free in Fortnite

Shield Potions, bandages, and medkits have never been removed from Fortnite, so we haven’t included them in the list, but they are still available.

All Returning Vehicles in Fortnite OG

Stormwing-Fortnite-OG
Image: Epic Games

Fortnite OG has less of a focus on cars and more on fun and unique vehicles like ATKs, Driftboards, Stormwings (planes), and Shopping Carts.

All of the following classic vehicles will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:

  • All Terrain Kart (ATK)
  • Shopping Cart
  • Baller
  • Driftboard
  • X-4 Stormwing
  • B.R.U.T.E. [Datamined]
  • Quadcrasher
  • Pirate Cannon

Love or hate them, B.R.U.T.E.S appear in the files for Fortnite OG and should appear in the coming weeks. Some of my favorite Fortnite memories revolve around piloting B.R.U.T.E.S, but I’ll be the first to admit how overpowered they were.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Thomas has been a freelance writer since 2021 and considers himself a connoisseur of all things Nintendo, Blizzard, and Marvel. Since amassing 145,000+ followers on a Facebook page about Diddy Kong with a backward hat in 2015, Thomas has become a trusted voice in the gaming community across publications such as AOTF, PC Invasion, and Gfinity. His greatest achievements include catching every Pokémon, completing every quest in World of Warcraft (yes, all of them), and naming his dog 'Mass Effect 3.' Thomas is extraordinarily passionate about the video game industry and its community. He enjoys writing about various topics, including popular games like Destiny 2, Fortnite, and WoW, and exploring the latest AAA and indie titles.

More Stories by Thomas Cunliffe

More on Attack of the Fanboy :