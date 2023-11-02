Every Old Weapon, Item, and Vehicle Returning in Fortnite OG

Image: Epic Games

Prepare for a trip down memory lane with Fortnite OG, a month-long season dedicated to reliving the nostalgia of Fortnite Chapter One. This means the return of fan-favorite weapons, vehicles, and items from the past, all of which we’ve listed in this article!

All Returning Weapons in Fortnite OG (Chapter 4, Season 5)

Many weapons in Fortnite Season OG will be sporting their original models from Chapter One, such as the Assault Rifle and Pump Shotgun, while others will keep their modern redesigns.

All of the following classic weapons will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:

Assault Rifle (original)

Burst Assault Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Pump Shotgun

Drum Shotgun

Tactical Shotgun

Double-Barreled Shotgun

Submachine Gun

Suppressed SMG

Heavy Sniper

Bolt Action Sniper

Heavy Sniper

Hunting Rifle

Hand Cannon

Rocket Launcher

Minigun

Light Machine Gun (LMG)

Guided Missile [Datamined]

Boom Bow

Infantry Rifle

Kinetic Blade (who invited this guy?)

Shockwave Hammer [Datamined]

Grenade Launcher

Weapons will be continuously added (and possibly swapped out) as the season progresses, so don’t expect a colossal loot pool from the beginning. What you should expect, though, is the return of one-shot weapons.

That’s right! Weapons like the Heavy Sniper Rifle and Pump Shotgun can one-shot once again at high rarities with headshots. Keep your head down, look out for sweats, and think twice about landing at Tilted Towers — just like old times.

All Returning Items in Fortnite Season OG

Almost every item from Chapter One is returning in Fortnite OG, including the iconic Jetpack and, my personal favorite, Mounted Turrets. Some items from newer Chapters, like the Grapple Glove, are also making an appearance, for better or worse.

All of the following classic items and traps will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:

Boogie Bomb

Grappler

Bush

Chug Splashes

Chug Jug

Spike Trap

Mounted Turret

Stink Bomb

Port-A-Fort

Port-A-Fortress

Dynamite

Balloons

Air Strike

Junk Rift

Grapple Glove

Shockwave Grenade

Jetpack

Clinger

Remote Explosives

Some of these items haven’t been seen in Battle Royale for years. Remember the wearable Bush? That hasn’t been in the game for over four years. I know I shouldn’t be this excited for a bush, of all things, but nostalgia is one heck of a thing.

Shield Potions, bandages, and medkits have never been removed from Fortnite, so we haven’t included them in the list, but they are still available.

All Returning Vehicles in Fortnite OG

Fortnite OG has less of a focus on cars and more on fun and unique vehicles like ATKs, Driftboards, Stormwings (planes), and Shopping Carts.

All of the following classic vehicles will be featured in Fortnite Season OG:

All Terrain Kart (ATK)

Shopping Cart

Baller

Driftboard

X-4 Stormwing

B.R.U.T.E. [Datamined]

Quadcrasher

Pirate Cannon

Love or hate them, B.R.U.T.E.S appear in the files for Fortnite OG and should appear in the coming weeks. Some of my favorite Fortnite memories revolve around piloting B.R.U.T.E.S, but I’ll be the first to admit how overpowered they were.

