With Fortnite being the global phenomenon that it is, account security should be a high priority for all Fortnite players, which is why everyone should enable Two-Factor Authentication or 2FA. This adds an extra layer of security onto your account, preventing any would-be hackers from gaining access to your personal information and your Epic Account. It requires a second form of identity verification every time you log in, typically in the form of a code sent to your email.

Fortnite players are incentivized to enabled Two-Factor Authentication because in-game competitive events require that entrants activate 2FA on their account. Also, Battle Royale players get the Boogie Down emote, while Save the World players get a number of added benefits, including 50 Armory Slots, 10 Backpack Slots, and 1 Legendary Troll Stash Llama.

How to Enable 2FA in Fortnite

To enable 2FA in Fortnite, you first have to log into your Epic Games account. Once you’re logged in, open hover over your username in the top right corner of the screen and select Account. Navigate to the Password and Security tab and scroll down to the Two-Factor Authentication section at the bottom of the page.

Once you scroll down, you’ll have the choice between an Authenticator App or Email Authentication. The first option requires you to use a special app like Google Authenticator or Authy, which you can download on a mobile device, every time you log in. The second option will simply send an email to the email address associated with your Epic Games account every time you log in. We recommend selecting Email Authentication, but you should choose whichever option works best for you. Having Two-Factor Authentication activated at all in the first place is all that matters, as account security should be taken very seriously if things like payment details are saved to your account.