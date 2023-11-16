Fortnite’s Age-Rating Cosmetic Restrictions Face Backlash from Fans and Content Creators

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

In a bid to further integrate Fortnite into the apparently burgeoning “metaverse,” Epic Games has rolled out an age rating system for all cosmetics and experiences. Certain skins (officially known as “Oufits”) and other Locker items will now be disabled in creative maps based on the given age rating.

Following this change, Epic has also removed this Season’s initial loading screen and promotional images on websites like Twitch, replacing them with generic weapon-free versions devoid of their original charm. Guns? In a Battle Royale game? Perposterous.

I was wondering why Epic changed the loading screen art when starting the game and realized something.



… They're holding guns on the original one.



I don't want to sound cynical, but people saying that BR is still the "main" mode might not feel so confident in that statement. pic.twitter.com/qAAxv4D8Ck — Wasting_Night (@Wasting_Night) November 16, 2023

Many popular Fortnite Creative maps, such as Only Up islands, received the lowest possible age ratings, blocking players from using several purchased cosmetics that feature weapons, holsters, bullets, and similar imagery. This includes loading screens and music packs, which are only visible/audible to the player themselves.

Of the 228 skins I own, 23 were disabled on experiences with a rating below T for Teen. This included the likes of Lara Croft, Deadpool, Doctor Doom, Venom, Carnage, and even Agent Peely, a banana in a two-piece suit. Michael Myers and Kratos are completely fine, however.

guess which one is suitable for creative games rated 10+ and lower pic.twitter.com/qdLJDqn9Na — 🌟Radz🌟 (@RadiK00l) November 16, 2023

This questionable change comes at a time when Epic Games is seemingly shifting Fortnite from a Battle Royale game into a user-driven creative platform. In September 2023, Epic laid off around 16% of its workforce, while island creators who partnered with the company were able to earn an increased amount of money from their creations.

With decisions like these, along with the overall decline in Fortnite’s quality of storytelling in recent months, fans are beginning to feel like Battle Royale is being placed on the back burner. Creative maps can be a blast, and the talent behind them is often astonishing, but pouring fewer resources into the mode that recently hit its highest concurrent player count has left a sour taste in players’ mouths.

“If these cosmetics restrictions doesn’t [sic] get removed, I can’t see myself supporting the game anymore,” is a sentiment shared on X by I Talk, a Fortnite content creator with 1.09 million subscribers and over 453,000,000 views. His

If these cosmetics restrictions doesn't get removed, I can't see myself supporting the game anymore. It's absolute bullshit I can't use cosmetics I paid for, on certain maps and experiences. Absolute bullshit. — CODE: ITALK (@ThisIsITalk) November 16, 2023

Candywing, another popular content creator partnered with the incredibly influential map creators Good Game, shared his thoughts in the post below.

If you aren’t allowed me to use skins , music , loading screen and pickaxe on creative for kids too not see



Why are you allowing it to be seen and used on the most popular mode ( For now) that is Battle royale where it made the game blow up and brought every generation to play… — Candywing 🍬 (@qCandywing) November 16, 2023

The announcement on Fortnite’s official X account went precisely as expected. Thousands rushed to the replies to reply with dissatisfaction and confusion and some hilarious posts. Here are the highlights:

How to scare Fortnite pic.twitter.com/15rROdYlkP — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) November 16, 2023

Can't wait to wear Michael Myres into a PEGI 3 map pic.twitter.com/xLtezMzu2b — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) November 16, 2023

Doesn't solve the issue for already bought cosmetics that are now locked behind age ratings — FNBRintel (@FNBRintel) November 16, 2023

If you are under 12 years old you can be Marshmello but not female Marshmello 💀 pic.twitter.com/3GyDOrJCTs — Ben (@bnwkr) November 16, 2023

The ideal solution would be to disable “Teen-rated” skins for young gamers clientside rather than blocking them for the players who have purchased them with real-world currency. There are no retrospective refunds available, though there is now a warning when purchasing a skin that can’t be used in all experiences.

Ironically, this update was implemented alongside the addition of cosmetics from Invincible, an Amazon Prime series with a TV-MA rating. While this may be a sign that Fortnite isn’t pushing too far into family-friendly territory, only time will tell on the effect Fortnite’s recent changes will have on the game and its community.

