Fortnite x Invincible: Release Date, Skins, Price, and Items

Image: Epic Games, Robert Kirkman

Invincible is back, Fortnite OG is live, and there is no such thing as a coincidence. Here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite x Invincible collaboration.

Fortnite x Invincible: Skins

Recent leaks by Shiina have unveiled the newest collaboration for the battle royal game, Fortnite. With Invincible Season 2 currently being released chapter by chapter in Amazon Prime, it makes sense that an Invincible collab with Fortnite was coming, more so with the overall boost that Fortnite OG provided. In the case of this package’s skins, we have the three most popular characters in the Invincible TV series, featuring a cartoon-like look that is closer to the actual original 2D animation:

Invincible

Image: Epic Games, Robert Kirkman

A young human-viltrumite hybrid, Invincible, also known as Mark Grayson, is a young superhero that is learning to control its powers after its late activation. He will not only have to learn to fight and deal with earth-threatening menaces but even his own family.

Omni-Man

Image: Epic Games, Robert Kirkman

Nolan Grayson, most commonly known as Omni-Man, is the father of Invincible, and he is one of the many Viltrumites set to explore the universe and conquer it for the Viltrumite Empire. But just like in many stories, things are more complicated than that, and Nolan may be second-guessing his allegiance to the Viltrumites.

Atom Eve

Image: Epic Games, Robert Kirkman

An extremely powerful superhero, Atom Eve, also known as Samantha Eve, is an orphaned child who was modified genetically to have matter-altering powers. She is the ultimate love interest for Mark Greyson aka Invincible, although they do not know it yet in the TV series.

Fortnite x Invincible: Items

Atom Eve Emblem (Back Bling)

Atom Eve Emblem Cape (Back Bling)

Burger Mart Bag (Back Bling)

Eve’s Cape (Back Bling)

Fastest Fastball (Emote)

Guardians of the Island (Loading Screen)

Omni-Man Emblem Cape (Back Bling)

Omni-Man’s Cape (Back Bling)

Reaniman Arm (Pickaxe)

Subatomic Swords (Pickaxe)

The Immortal’s Head (Back Bling)

War Women’s Mace (Pickaxe)

Fortnite x Invincible: Price

We can expect each of the skins to cost a total of 1500 V-Bucks, with the complete package to cost 2,500. Some have theorized that due to the popularity of the show, it can go up to 3,000 V-Bucks. Only time will tell but expect to expend a decent amount of money to be able to play as the popular Invincible characters.

Related: Fortnite Hits Its Highest Recorded Concurrent Player Peak Within One Hour of Fortnite OG’s Launch

Fortnite x Invincible: Release Date

There is no exact release date for the Fortnite x Invincible collaboration. However, many have speculated that the Invincible package could arrive on Forntie as early as November 23, 2023. This makes sense since this will be the day that Fortnite OG will reintroduce the original Season 9, and what better way to do so than with the popular trio of Invincible characters? Don’t expect violence or guts flying over the returning map, though, This is a family game, after all.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2023