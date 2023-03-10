Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Epic Games

“Claim a Capture Point” is a weekly quest available in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season Two. Initially introduced in Chapter Four’s introductory season, these claimable flags provide players with a temporary advantage in their captured area and a heap of items.

Where to Find Capture Points in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

Image: Fortnite.gg / Epic Games

Capture Points can be found at major Points of Interest throughout Fortnite’s Island. When nearby, claimable Capture Points will display on the minimap with a gray flag icon.

Capture Points currently being claimed will instead have a red flag icon with an exclamation mark, meaning you may have to pull out your Kinetic Blade to defend it.

How to Claim a Capture Point in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Epic Games

To claim a Capture Point in Fortnite, walk into its surrounding circle. Once in the ring, the flag will begin to rise slowly. At full mast, the Capture Point‘s flag will change to your equipped Banner, and that point will belong to you for the remainder of the match.

If other players intrude on the circle, the Capture Point will be contested and stop rising. Once your challenger has been eliminated (or promptly run off), the flag can be captured again.

Related: How to Get The Eren Jeager Skin in Fortnite [Plus All Attack on Titan Cosmetics]

Once a Capture Point has been seized, it becomes inactive for the rest of the match, meaning you cannot retake other players’ Capture Points. You can, however, lower the flag of opponents that haven’t fully raised their flag.

Claiming a Capture Point will highlight all chests and players in the area briefly and generate several valuable items, such as Med Kits, Shield Potions, and weapons. You may even find a new Havoc Pump Shotgun.

- This article was updated on March 10th, 2023