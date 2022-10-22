In Gotham Knights, players are tasked with finding a series of murals scattered across the streets and skyscrapers of Gotham City. But where is each mural located? Now, in order to help Tim complete his assignment, as well as to help you get all of the rewards available as part of the questline, here’s where to find all the Graffiti Murals on Gotham Knights.

All Graffiti Locations in Gotham Knights | All Gotham City Street Art Locations

You can find a total of 12 murals as part of the game’s Gotham City Street Art collectibles questline. It’s also important to point out that all the murals will be easy to spot in the environment, as they will all feature a red outline when scanned from a distance. Now, without further ado, here’s the exact location of all 12 Street Art Graffiti murals in Gotham Knights:

1. Bowery: Lyceum Mural

You can find the game’s first mural by heading northwest of Bowery’s Knightdome Sporting Complex. More specifically, the mural will be located in front of the bridge connecting the area to the Bristol district.

2. Bristol: See Us

You will be able to find the mural in front of a basket court located southwest of the area’s Fast Travel Waypoint. The mural will also be located exactly below the R on the area’s name on the map. As you can check out above.

3. The Cauldron: Faces of Gotham

The first mural of the district can be found by heading north of the Cobblepot Steel area and will be located directly below Paris Island (on map view). More specifically, you will be able to find the mural by heading to an area located below the main street connecting Paris Island to the rest of the district.

4. Financial District: A Green Gotham

Likely the first Street Art mural you will find in Gotham Knights, you will be able to find the A Green Gotham mural by heading southwest of the Belfry. For those who already unlocked the Financial District fast travel waypoint. You will be able to find the mural by heading right of the area.

5. Gotham Heights: GCU

The GCU mural can be easily found by heading to the Gotham Heights’ Fast Travel Waypoint and then heading to Bridge Lane Street, which is located east of the bridge connecting the area to the West End District.

6. Old Gotham: Simpler Times

You will be able to find the Simpler Times mural on Rotisserie Street. The street is located directly above the Gotham City Hall and by the side of the area’s Waypoint, as you can see in the image above.

7. Otisburg: Origin of Evil

This one is a bit tricky but you can find it by heading to the train station located ahead of Wayne Tower. Once there, just head to the rail and drop down once you reach the market spot on the map above. The mural will be located right in front of you, on one of the walls supporting the rails.

8. Robinson Park: The March of Crabs

You can find The March of Crabs mural by heading west of Saul Erdel Planetarium. The mural will be located at the ground level and will be easy to access and spot on foot.

9. The Cauldron: Stolen Gotham

The Stolen Gotham mural can be found by heading to the westmost part of The Cauldron district. More specifically, the mural will be located west of Paris Island, in the center of a big parking lot.

10. West End: Born This Way

The Born This Way mural is located right by the area’s Fast Travel Waypoint, more specifically southwest of it. While on the field, you will be able to easily find the mural by heading to the intersection between Grant Lane and Croydon Avenue.

11. West End: Our Friend Joe

The Our Friend Joe mural can be found by heading southwest of Chelsea Tunnel and will be located between the area and the surroundings of the Gotham City Gazette building.

12. Triconer Island: Gotham Piers

The game’s twelfth and final Graffiti mural can be found by heading to Hawkins Avenue. More specifically, the mural will be located in the center of the street and directly below Arsenal Street on the map view.

You can play Gotham Knights right now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of the title here.

- This article was updated on October 22nd, 2022