All Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Updated December 1st, 2023, by Malik Hamza Rashid
Ah yes, collectibles. While most games aren’t able to pull them off successfully, other games like Hello Kitty Island Adventure find a way to make collecting seemingly useless objects strangely fun.

Such is the case with Gudetamas, sleepy little egg creatures that players have to take pictures with. The only thing is that with a total of 96 Gudetama Locations to go through in what many call the best Hello Kitty game, it’s only natural that some players would struggle to, as a certain 12-year-old would say, “Catch ’em All.”

Every Gudetama Location in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To make things easier for you guys, we’re here with a complete list of every single Gudetama in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. To further simplify things, we’ve also categorized every Gudetama with the area it’s found in.

For those wanting a quick breakdown before we get into the specifics, however,

  • 12 Gudetama are found at Seaside Resort
  • 12 Gudetama are found at Spooky Swamp
  • 24 Gudetama are found at Gemstone Mountain
  • 24 Gudetama are found at Mount Hothead
  • 24 Gudetama are found at Rainbow Reef

This makes a total of 96 Gudetamas that you have to find in the game.

Seaside Resort Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1Next to the potted plant behind Pochacco.
2In front of the Hello Kitty Cafe, under the sign.
3On top of one of the pier’s wooden beams, bathing in a ramen bowl.
4On the right side of the beach, under an umbrella and wrapped in a bacon blanket.
5On the right side of the beach, sunbathing on a couple of rocks.
6On the rope bridge, held in place by wooden chopsticks.
7At the bottom of the waterfall, drinking juice on a stripped floatie.
8On the Hopscotch Islands, standing on chopsticks in a ramen bowl.
9On the huge island at Hopscotch Islands near the pink button and held in the air by chopsticks.
10On a small island behind the large island at Hopscotch Islands, stretching in the sun.
11At Hopscotch Islands, at the rocks in front of the puzzle room door, sleeping.
12Up on the high ledge hill, on the left of the bridge standing in a ramen bowl.

Spooky Swamp Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1On the broken bridge post just outside Spooky Swamp
2To the right of the same broken bridge mentioned above, a bit further on, on the side of the Spooky Swamp hill.
3Lazing on a rock in the beach area slightly north of Spooky Swamp.
4In the hollow of a tree stump near the tracks.
5At the base of a tree by a small waterfall.
6Raising from a grave in the graveyard near the Pumpkin House.
7Inside the maze, on the top right at the top of a hedge.
8In the pond, on the left of the haunted house holding the chopsticks.
9Just above the entrance to the puzzle room, disguised as an avocado at the roots of a tree.
10Covered by a bacon blanket on the Nature Preserve roof.
11In the Lilypad Lagoon pond by some tree roots lying upside down.
12Sleeping on a rock using bacon as a blanket in the middle of a pond just left of the crossroad sign.

Gemstone Mountain Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1Sitting inside a ramen bowl on the Southern point of Gemstone Mountain by the beach.
2In the South-West area of Gemstone Mountain between two high hills.
3On the right side of the desert, past the stamina chest and and pink button, on the right of a cactus with its head buried in the sand.
4Right above the one before this, on top of a small wall inside a ramen bowl.
5Lying on a rock covered by a bacon blanket just down from the pink button while gliding toward the entrance.
6West of the area before you get to the Oasis, to the left of a pink button on a rock, it’s trying to get in the ramen bowl.
7To the right of the Dance Hall, and behind the wooden building facades you will see hanging from a ramen bowl next to two small cacti.
8Across the building with the big yellow roof, on top of the small hill next to a bush, and a small tree, hiding under its shell.
9On the small island far east of the area by a chest, lying in the bush looking at the sky.
10In the High Desert, just South of the lake with an island full of rocks in the middle.
11In the High Desert, on the left side of the lake, right next to some pink crystals.
12On the left wooden beam of the bridge that keeps the two hills connected.
13In front of two Visitor Cabins to the right of the above bridge.
14On the hill, in front of the yellow puzzle room floor.
15In the bean-shaped lake that’s found when going to the very North of the oasis.
16To the right of the Oasis Fast Travel point near a mine entrance.
17To the left of the blue puzzle room door, the Gudetama will be sleeping in a ramen bowl.
18To the far West overlooking the sea, the Gudetama will be stretching between two hills.
19In the Crystal Caves, the Gudatama will be disguised as an avocado near rocky pillars inside a smaller cave with pink crystals and some water.
20Also in the Crystal Caves, a Gudatama will be covered with a bacon blanket in a large cave full of yellow crystals.
21In the Crystal Caves, in the cave with the pink crystals.
22In the Crustal Caves, in the cave with pink crystals growing in the walls.
23At the Oasis, to the left of Pompompurin’s ice cream parlor.
24In the Oasis, close to the ring-shaped fence, right of a slopped rock formation.

Mount Hothead Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1Around the path to Hothead Mountain, disguised as an avocado.
2Sits on a large rock between Gemstone Mountain and Mount Hothead.
3On the wooden bridge located at the south of Hot Spring Fast Travel Point.
4Present on the left side of the lower-middle section of Red Hot Ruins.
5Between two waterfalls around the Hot Springs Fast Travel Point.
6On top of some rocks outside the left side fence in the Red Hot Ruins.
7Laying on a rock.on top of the left Red Hot Ruins entrance.
8Found on the left torch fence in Red Hot Ruins.
9Lying down on top of the Caldera entrance.
10On the lava rocks on the left of the previous bridge, wearing cool glasses.
11On the right side of a lava waterfall inside Mount Hothead.
12Lying down on the big stone platforms in front of the Caldera entrance.
13On the right of the Ice Cream banner present In the southeast area, dressed as an avocado.
14Inside Mount Hothead, go to the cave with a chest on a pedestal. From here climb up the rocks, and glide back down. You will find it on top of a rock.
15Above the eastern entrance of Mount Hothead.
16Laying down at the south circular point of Gemstone while going to Rainbow Reef.
17To the left of a Visitor Cabin in the southwest area, lying on a floatie in the bean-shaped pond.
18Hanging from a box in Mount Hothead.
19On the left of the entrance of Mount Hothead on top of the rock above the three lava pools.
20On the right side of the Mount Hothead Fast Travel point in a bush.
21Next to a chest in Mount Hothead on a barrel.
22To the southwest of the Mount Hothead Fast Travel Point between some trees.
23Sitting on some rocks inside Mount Hothead.
24On the left side of the southwest entrance of Mount Hothead, napping in a ramen bowl.

Rainbow Reef Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1On the right wall of the Comedy Club, sitting on a red collar.
2On some rocks slightly north of the Kelp Maze Fast Travel Point.
3Sitting on top of a pillar in front of the entrance to the comedy club.
4In the middle of a long rock bridge.
5By the yellow coral South of the pony race hoops.
6To the west of Spooky Swamp, sleeping on the roof of an underwater Visitor Cabin.
7Inside the Kelp Maze, on the horizontal path of the L shape, it’s lying down 
8Inside the Kelp Maze, covered by bacon on the horizontal path of L shape.
9On the left of a rock covered in moss North of the Kelp Maze Fast Travel Point.
10Next to some orange coral inside The Hole. 
11Lying on its back on the ocean path.
12Near an underwater stone bridge around the entrance of the blue puzzle door.
13Sitting on top of a red collar in the area with the green slime blobs under a rock column. 
14Next to a purple rock formation on the left of the blue puzzle door entrance.
15Between the Sunken Ship and Kelp Maze on top of the rock bridge.
16Next to the furthest out of the pier leading to Mount Hothead.
17Sitting on a wall near a pink button on the southwest side of the Comedy Club.
18On a rock South of The Hole.
19On the left side of some huge purple rocks North of the Cosy Islands between some red coral.
20Sitting On the Sunken Ship’s mast.
21Sitting on a ledge along the wall on the east side rock circle formation. 
22Next to a chest on the back left side of the Sunken Ship.
23Lying on some rock on the left of the underwater bridge in the Cosy Islands.
24Sitting close to the wall on the right of the Kelp maze near a stone circle formation.

