All Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Ah yes, collectibles. While most games aren’t able to pull them off successfully, other games like Hello Kitty Island Adventure find a way to make collecting seemingly useless objects strangely fun.

Such is the case with Gudetamas, sleepy little egg creatures that players have to take pictures with. The only thing is that with a total of 96 Gudetama Locations to go through in what many call the best Hello Kitty game, it’s only natural that some players would struggle to, as a certain 12-year-old would say, “Catch ’em All.”

Every Gudetama Location in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

To make things easier for you guys, we’re here with a complete list of every single Gudetama in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. To further simplify things, we’ve also categorized every Gudetama with the area it’s found in.

For those wanting a quick breakdown before we get into the specifics, however,

12 Gudetama are found at Seaside Resort

12 Gudetama are found at Spooky Swamp

24 Gudetama are found at Gemstone Mountain

24 Gudetama are found at Mount Hothead

24 Gudetama are found at Rainbow Reef

This makes a total of 96 Gudetamas that you have to find in the game.

Seaside Resort Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1 Next to the potted plant behind Pochacco. 2 In front of the Hello Kitty Cafe, under the sign. 3 On top of one of the pier’s wooden beams, bathing in a ramen bowl. 4 On the right side of the beach, under an umbrella and wrapped in a bacon blanket. 5 On the right side of the beach, sunbathing on a couple of rocks. 6 On the rope bridge, held in place by wooden chopsticks. 7 At the bottom of the waterfall, drinking juice on a stripped floatie. 8 On the Hopscotch Islands, standing on chopsticks in a ramen bowl. 9 On the huge island at Hopscotch Islands near the pink button and held in the air by chopsticks. 10 On a small island behind the large island at Hopscotch Islands, stretching in the sun. 11 At Hopscotch Islands, at the rocks in front of the puzzle room door, sleeping. 12 Up on the high ledge hill, on the left of the bridge standing in a ramen bowl.

Spooky Swamp Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1 On the broken bridge post just outside Spooky Swamp 2 To the right of the same broken bridge mentioned above, a bit further on, on the side of the Spooky Swamp hill. 3 Lazing on a rock in the beach area slightly north of Spooky Swamp. 4 In the hollow of a tree stump near the tracks. 5 At the base of a tree by a small waterfall. 6 Raising from a grave in the graveyard near the Pumpkin House. 7 Inside the maze, on the top right at the top of a hedge. 8 In the pond, on the left of the haunted house holding the chopsticks. 9 Just above the entrance to the puzzle room, disguised as an avocado at the roots of a tree. 10 Covered by a bacon blanket on the Nature Preserve roof. 11 In the Lilypad Lagoon pond by some tree roots lying upside down. 12 Sleeping on a rock using bacon as a blanket in the middle of a pond just left of the crossroad sign.

Gemstone Mountain Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1 Sitting inside a ramen bowl on the Southern point of Gemstone Mountain by the beach. 2 In the South-West area of Gemstone Mountain between two high hills. 3 On the right side of the desert, past the stamina chest and and pink button, on the right of a cactus with its head buried in the sand. 4 Right above the one before this, on top of a small wall inside a ramen bowl. 5 Lying on a rock covered by a bacon blanket just down from the pink button while gliding toward the entrance. 6 West of the area before you get to the Oasis, to the left of a pink button on a rock, it’s trying to get in the ramen bowl. 7 To the right of the Dance Hall, and behind the wooden building facades you will see hanging from a ramen bowl next to two small cacti. 8 Across the building with the big yellow roof, on top of the small hill next to a bush, and a small tree, hiding under its shell. 9 On the small island far east of the area by a chest, lying in the bush looking at the sky. 10 In the High Desert, just South of the lake with an island full of rocks in the middle. 11 In the High Desert, on the left side of the lake, right next to some pink crystals. 12 On the left wooden beam of the bridge that keeps the two hills connected. 13 In front of two Visitor Cabins to the right of the above bridge. 14 On the hill, in front of the yellow puzzle room floor. 15 In the bean-shaped lake that’s found when going to the very North of the oasis. 16 To the right of the Oasis Fast Travel point near a mine entrance. 17 To the left of the blue puzzle room door, the Gudetama will be sleeping in a ramen bowl. 18 To the far West overlooking the sea, the Gudetama will be stretching between two hills. 19 In the Crystal Caves, the Gudatama will be disguised as an avocado near rocky pillars inside a smaller cave with pink crystals and some water. 20 Also in the Crystal Caves, a Gudatama will be covered with a bacon blanket in a large cave full of yellow crystals. 21 In the Crystal Caves, in the cave with the pink crystals. 22 In the Crustal Caves, in the cave with pink crystals growing in the walls. 23 At the Oasis, to the left of Pompompurin’s ice cream parlor. 24 In the Oasis, close to the ring-shaped fence, right of a slopped rock formation.

Mount Hothead Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1 Around the path to Hothead Mountain, disguised as an avocado. 2 Sits on a large rock between Gemstone Mountain and Mount Hothead. 3 On the wooden bridge located at the south of Hot Spring Fast Travel Point. 4 Present on the left side of the lower-middle section of Red Hot Ruins. 5 Between two waterfalls around the Hot Springs Fast Travel Point. 6 On top of some rocks outside the left side fence in the Red Hot Ruins. 7 Laying on a rock.on top of the left Red Hot Ruins entrance. 8 Found on the left torch fence in Red Hot Ruins. 9 Lying down on top of the Caldera entrance. 10 On the lava rocks on the left of the previous bridge, wearing cool glasses. 11 On the right side of a lava waterfall inside Mount Hothead. 12 Lying down on the big stone platforms in front of the Caldera entrance. 13 On the right of the Ice Cream banner present In the southeast area, dressed as an avocado. 14 Inside Mount Hothead, go to the cave with a chest on a pedestal. From here climb up the rocks, and glide back down. You will find it on top of a rock. 15 Above the eastern entrance of Mount Hothead. 16 Laying down at the south circular point of Gemstone while going to Rainbow Reef. 17 To the left of a Visitor Cabin in the southwest area, lying on a floatie in the bean-shaped pond. 18 Hanging from a box in Mount Hothead. 19 On the left of the entrance of Mount Hothead on top of the rock above the three lava pools. 20 On the right side of the Mount Hothead Fast Travel point in a bush. 21 Next to a chest in Mount Hothead on a barrel. 22 To the southwest of the Mount Hothead Fast Travel Point between some trees. 23 Sitting on some rocks inside Mount Hothead. 24 On the left side of the southwest entrance of Mount Hothead, napping in a ramen bowl.

Rainbow Reef Gudetama Locations in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

1 On the right wall of the Comedy Club, sitting on a red collar. 2 On some rocks slightly north of the Kelp Maze Fast Travel Point. 3 Sitting on top of a pillar in front of the entrance to the comedy club. 4 In the middle of a long rock bridge. 5 By the yellow coral South of the pony race hoops. 6 To the west of Spooky Swamp, sleeping on the roof of an underwater Visitor Cabin. 7 Inside the Kelp Maze, on the horizontal path of the L shape, it’s lying down 8 Inside the Kelp Maze, covered by bacon on the horizontal path of L shape. 9 On the left of a rock covered in moss North of the Kelp Maze Fast Travel Point. 10 Next to some orange coral inside The Hole. 11 Lying on its back on the ocean path. 12 Near an underwater stone bridge around the entrance of the blue puzzle door. 13 Sitting on top of a red collar in the area with the green slime blobs under a rock column. 14 Next to a purple rock formation on the left of the blue puzzle door entrance. 15 Between the Sunken Ship and Kelp Maze on top of the rock bridge. 16 Next to the furthest out of the pier leading to Mount Hothead. 17 Sitting on a wall near a pink button on the southwest side of the Comedy Club. 18 On a rock South of The Hole. 19 On the left side of some huge purple rocks North of the Cosy Islands between some red coral. 20 Sitting On the Sunken Ship’s mast. 21 Sitting on a ledge along the wall on the east side rock circle formation. 22 Next to a chest on the back left side of the Sunken Ship. 23 Lying on some rock on the left of the underwater bridge in the Cosy Islands. 24 Sitting close to the wall on the right of the Kelp maze near a stone circle formation.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023