All Moon Gatherer Locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

As you explore the intricate map of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you’ll come across several NPCs needing your help. One side quest sends you on the hunt for the Moon Gatherer, who is trying to find the missing pieces of the Moon.

While the game provides brief hints on where to find him, we have you covered with the exact locations. Here are all the Moon Gatherer locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

How to Find the Moon Gatherer in Prince of Persia the Lost Crown

You will first encounter the Moon Gatherer in The Depths biome of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. He will mention how he believes the moon has been stolen and needs your help finding the pieces. He will then wander away on his own, and you start your search, finding him in various locations. You will know you’re close when you see a Moon symbol.

How to Find the Moon Gatherer in The Depths

Once the Moon Gatherer leaves the initial area, you must find him in another section of The Depths. The hint given is, “Perhaps he is in a flooded room.” In the image attached, you can find the exact location of the Moon Gatherer in The Depths. Keep in mind that to reach this area, you must use your Shadow of the Simurgh ability to teleport through the elevator nearby and reach the ground floor.

How to Find the Moon Gatherer in Sunken Harbor

Once the Moon Gatherer leaves The Depths, the following location you must find him is the Sunken Harbor. The hint provided is “likely held captive by a giant crustacean.” Head to the location in the image attached and defeat the tiny mini-boss to save the Moon Gatherer.

How to Find the Moon Gatherer in the Pit of Eternal Sands

After you save the Moon Gatherer in the Sunken Harbor, he will move locations to the Pit of Eternal Sands. The game informs you that “he is likely trapped in a jar”, so your objective is to find that specific jar. In the image attached, you will find the Moon Gatherer’s location in the Pit of Eternal Sands.

Keep in mind that you must ride the sands upward and come from below to reach the room he is in. He is inside a hidden room, which you can open up by using your sword. Once inside, destroy all the jars, and you will find him, and he will be relieved that you saved him.

How to Find the Moon Gatherer in the Tower of Silence

The last location you need to find the Moon Gatherer is the Tower of Silence. Your hint this time is that he is “probably held captive by a gravedigger.” Head to the location in the image attached and defeat the troll with a coffin on its back. The Moon Gatherer is inside the coffin, marking the quest’s end.

Moon Gatherer Quest Rewards

After finding all Moon Gatherer locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you will be rewarded with an additional potion. This is possibly one of the best side quest rewards in the game, making all the exploring well worth the effort. You can now heal more often during the game’s challenging boss fights, increasing your chances of surviving.