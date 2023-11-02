All OCP Training Disks Locations in Robocop: Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

OCP Training Disks are hard to find in Robocop: Rogue City, but they offer valuable skill points. You should learn their locations and make sure you don’t miss them.

Each OCP Training Disk, also known as a Skill Disk, gives you a substantial boost. An additional two or three points can greatly enhance Murphy’s effectiveness on the battlefield. These points can also make your life easier during investigative tasks and social interactions.

Where to Find All OCP Skill Disks in Robocop: Rogue City

Secret arcade area

Samantha’s Apartment

OCP Correctional Facility

The Sewers

The first one is in the secret arcade area. There’s no missing it. You must go through this location for the main quest. Once you’re done with it, find the secret arcade area to get a few stolen items and an OCP Training Disk.

During the main quest, Samantha will eventually request a favor from you. You can’t miss it. Once you get inside her apartment, you will see an OCP box with a disk inside. Grab it for a few free skill points. Make sure to always use Robocop’s special vision to find all interactable items when conducting your investigation.

When going after the New Guy in the OCP Correctional Facility, the prison will be invaded by Mercenaries. This is when you will be closer to the OCP Disk that you can find during this mission. Pay attention to each of the rooms you enter and properly investigate them. The disk and an OCP Charge will be in an ordinary-looking surveillance room. A hint that you can take is that Robocop will punch the door like he does when breaching an area.

During your first visit to Detroit’s Sewers, you can find another OCP training disk. It will be in a seemingly unimportant room with a couple of explosive barrels. It looks like a very tight server room, so you can’t miss it if you’re exploring all the entrances in this area.

While you can beat the game without ever finding an OCP Training Disk, they certainly make the game more enjoyable and manageable, especially on harder difficulties. Not to mention, they’re necessary for unlocking the “I’d buy that for a dollar” achievement. So, keep an eye out for them in the secret arcade area, Samantha’s apartment, the OCP Correctional Facility, and Detroit’s sewers. Remember, every disk counts.