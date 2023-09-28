All Paleo Pines Dinosaur Locations

Image: Modus Games

The best part of cozy prehistoric farming sim Paleo Pines is finding cute new dinosaurs to tame and add to your ranch, but the game withholds some of the most popular dinosaurs for late-game areas that you won’t be able to access without putting a few hours into the game first. While you can still find cute prehistoric pals like the Triceratops and Stegosaurus quite early in the game, there are quite a few quests standing between you and titans like the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

If you’re having trouble completing your dinosaur collection or just want to find new dinos and hunt for rare colors to spice up your collection of fossil friends, then we’ve got you covered. This guide contains locations for every dinosaur in Paleo Pines across all three regions.

Veridian Valley Dinosaur Spawn Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Veridian Valley is the very first region that you can explore in Paleo Pines. Home to both Pebble Plaza and your home ranch, you’re going to be spending a lot of time exploring its lush fields and dense forests throughout your adventure.

There are 15 dinosaur species that live in the Veridian Valley:

Styracosaurus

Psittacosaurus

Gallimimus

Coelophysis

Wuerhosaurus

Pachycephalosaurus

Corythosaurus

Desmatosuchus

Deinocheirus

Postosuchus

Ankylosaurus

Triceratops

Scelidosaurus

Dimetrodon

Euplocephalus

All but the final four can be encountered and tamed from the start of the game. The four that reside in the desert area to the southeast require you to tame a dinosaur with the Smasher ability — like a Styracosaurus — and break the rocks that are blocking the path. Once the rocks are out of the way, you can find and tame the Triceratops, Scelidosaurus, Dimetrodon, and Euplocephalus. Plus, there are a few bonus Dreamstones in the sandy region as well.

Dapplewood Dinosaur Spawn Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you learn how to break rocks with a Smasher dinosaur like a Styracosaurus, you can unlock the path to Dapplewood, the second major region in Paleo Pines. This dense, dark forest is home to larger dinosaurs and the first few carnivores that you can tame. It’s a long way from Pebble Plaza, so make sure to stock up on treats and Poppins before you go.

There are 17 dinosaur species that live in Dapplewood:

Archaeopteryx

Deinocheirus

Tyrannosaurus Rex

Stegosaurus

Therizinosaurus

Oviraptor

Deinonychus

Coelophysis

Centrosaurus

Megalosaurus

Baryonyx

Compsognathus

Troodon

Ouranosaurus

Microraptor

Kentrosaurus

Gallimimus

Dapplewood is comprised of dense foliage and large bushes, so keep a close eye out if you’re hunting for specific dinos. Some of them are really tiny and can get lost in the shrubbery on the dark forest floor. Thankfully, they don’t tend to stray too far from their spawn locations, but it’s still a good idea to watch closely when exploring so you don’t miss anything.

Ariacotta Canyon Dinosaur Spawn Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The third and final region of Paleo Pines, Ariacotta Canyon is home to some of the biggest and baddest dinosaurs in the whole game. These are the toughest to tame, but you’ll likely have plenty of dinosaur-taming experience and treats to feed them by the time you reach this area. If you managed to tame big boys like the T-Rex in Dapplewood, you’ll be fine here

There are 11 dinosaurs that call Ariacotta Canyon home:

Carnotaurus Ceratosaurus Euplocephalus Utahraptor Velociraptor Dilophosaurus Allosaurus Postosuchus Pinacosaurus Dimetrodon T-Rex

Some dinosaurs can be found in multiple parts of Ariacotta Canyon. The Allosaurus is one such example, which can be found in the northwestern desert of the Canyon and among the southeastern crags near the region’s entrance. Once you’ve unlocked this region, you may even see Ariacotta Canyon natives visiting other regions, too. According to the Dino Journal, the Allosaurus can occasionally be seen wandering around the Veridian Valley, which explains its spawn location near the Ariacotta Canyon entrance.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023