Granblue Fantasy Relink allows players to take a wide cast of fan-favorite characters to battle, which include fan favorites like Ferry, Cagliostro, and Percival. But who else, among the hundreds of different crewmates part of the franchise, were picked to join the game’s cast?

Here are all the playable characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink, as well as how to unlock each of them.

Beware, this article features spoilers regarding the main campaign of Granblue Fantasy Relink, as well as its postgame.

All Playable Characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink and How to Unlock Them

Granblue Fantasy Relink features a total of 19 playable characters —as both the male (Gran) and the female (Djeeta) variants of The Captain share the same movesets and skills, I decided to count them as one character. You can check out how to unlock all of the playable characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink below.

The Captain (Gran and Djeeta) – Unlocked by default during the Prologue. Katalina – Unlocked during Chapter 1. Rackam – Unlocked during Chapter 1. Io – Unlocked during Chapter 1. Rosetta – Unlocked during Chapter 1. Eugen – Unlocked during Chapter 1. Lancelot – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Percival – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Siegfried – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Ferry – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Cagliostro – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Vane – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Charlotta – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Yodarha – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Zeta – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Vaseraga – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Narmaya – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Ghandagoza – Can be acquired by exchanging one Crewmate Card with Siero. Id – Unlocked at the start of Chapter 0.

Will Granblue Fantasy Relink Get New Characters?

As revealed by Cygames, Relink is set to receive two new playable characters — the Eternals Seofon and Tweyen— as part of its April 2024 update. Apart from the one above, the game is set to receive two other major content updates, with the March one adding a boss battle against no other than the Astral and leader of the Fallen Angels, Lucilius. The contents of the game’s final announced content update, set to be released in May 2024, were not revealed.

