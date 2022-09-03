JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, a remastered and enhanced version of 2013’s acclaimed PS3 exclusive JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle, is here, allowing fans of the generation crossing and acclaimed franchise the chance to once again take their favorite characters ( and their Stands) to battle. But which characters are featured in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, here are all the playable characters featured on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

This article will be updated as the DLC characters arrive.

All Playable Characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

As a true celebration of the franchise, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R features faces of all of the currently released parts of the series, from Phantom Blood (Part 1), which was first published on December 1986 to JoJolion (Part 8), which debuted on 2011 and ended on August 2021. Overall, the game features a cast of 51 characters on release date, 50 from the JoJo series, and Ikuro Hashizawa, the protagonist of Baoh: The Visitor. You can check out all of the characters featured in the game below:

Jonathan Joestar (Phantom Blood)

(Phantom Blood) Will Anthonio Zeppeli (Phantom Blood)

(Phantom Blood) Robert E. O. Speedwagon (Phantom Blood)

(Phantom Blood) Dio Brando (Phantom Blood)

(Phantom Blood) Joseph Joestar (Battle Tendency)

(Battle Tendency) Caesar Zeppeli (Battle Tendency)

(Battle Tendency) Lisa Lisa (Battle Tendency)

(Battle Tendency) Wamuu (Battle Tendency)

(Battle Tendency) Esidisi (Battle Tendency)

(Battle Tendency) Kars (Battle Tendency)

(Battle Tendency) Jotaro Kujo (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Old Joseph Joestar (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Muhammad Avdol (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Noriaki Kakyoin (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Jean Pierre Polnareff (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Iggy (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Hol Horse (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Mariah (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Pet Shop (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Vanilla Ice (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) DIO (Stardust Crusaders)

(Stardust Crusaders) Josuke Higashikata (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Okuyasu Nijimura (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Koichi Hirose (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Rohan Kishibe (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Jotaro Kujo (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Yukako Yamagishi (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Shigekiyo Yangu (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Akira Otoishi (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Yoshikage Kira (Diamond is Unbreakable)

(Diamond is Unbreakable) Giorno Giovanna (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Bruno Bucciarati (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Guido Mista (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Narancia Ghirga (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Pannacotta Fugo (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Trish Una (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Prosciutto (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Pesci (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Ghiaccio (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Diavolo (Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”)

(Vento Aureo ”Golden Wind”) Jolyne Cujoh (Stone Ocean)

(Stone Ocean) Ermes Costello (Stone Ocean)

(Stone Ocean) Narciso Anasui (Stone Ocean)

(Stone Ocean) Foo Fighters (Stone Ocean)

(Stone Ocean) Enrico Pucci (Stone Ocean)

(Stone Ocean) Johnny Joestar (Steel Ball Run)

(Steel Ball Run) Gyro Zeppeli (Steel Ball Run)

(Steel Ball Run) Diego Brando (Steel Ball Run)

(Steel Ball Run) Funny Valentine (Steel Ball Run)

(Steel Ball Run) Josuke Higashikata (JoJolion)

(JoJolion) Ikuro Hashizawa (Baoh: The Visitor)

As we mentioned above, the game is set to receive a few (4) still unrevealed DLC characters, all of which will become available for those who possess the game’s Season Pass on any platform of their choosing. Those who purchase the pass will also receive an exclusive costume for Rohan Kishibe, as well as more goodies. The Season Pass is currently available as either a standalone buy or as part of the game’s Deluxe Edition.

It is also important to point out that, the still unofficially named ninth part of the Jojo series, called by many as JoJoLands, is already in production and is set to be released somewhere in the future.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, via Steam.