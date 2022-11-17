Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
GAME GUIDES

All 29 Ramp Locations in Goat Simulator 3

Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
|

Published: Nov 17, 2022 08:19 am

Are you wondering where all 29 ramp locations in Goat Simulator 3 are? Become your favorite Fast and the Furious as you travel across San Angora in any vehicle you choose. The developers did an excellent job with placing ramp locations. Some are easier to spot than others, so we have provided you with the locations of all ramps so you can quickly jump them like Evel Knievel. Here is everything you need to know about all 29 ramp locations in Goat Simulator 3.

Recommended Videos

All 29 Ramp Locations in Goat Simulator 3

Ramps-Help

There are a total of 29 ramps spread across San Angora. The ramps are broken down into specific zones that will be recorded in your collectible menu after you jump them in a vehicle or bike, which you can access by pressing the menu key. You will know it is successful when fireworks appear after your jump.

Fairmeadows Ranch

There are a total of six ramps in Fairmeadows Ranch.

Trailer-Park-on-top-of-the-Hill-where-men-are-hiding-in-trash-cans

The first ramp is in the area where men hide in trashcans.

Ramp-By-the-River

The second ramp is just off the river, where a guy is fishing off the dock.

Ramp-by-Talent-Show

The third ramp is just north of the talent show, where you complete a quest to be liked by all the judges.

Car-Ramp-above-Dilbos-House

The fourth ramp above Dilbo’s house. Lots of construction equipment and towers surround it.

By-the-Son-and-Sun-Solar-Farm

The fifth ramp is by Sun and Son’s solar farm business.

Behind-the-Fossil-Fuel-Station

The sixth ramp is behind the Fossil Fuel gas station.

Pointy Foods Factory

There is a total of two ramps near the Pointy Foods Factory.

Ramp-off-Highway

The first ramp is off the highway right before you reach Suburbsville.

Outside-of-the-Pointy-Food-Factory

The second ramp is located inside the Pointy Foods Factory area.

Suburbsville

There are a total of three ramps in Suburbsville.

Ramp-Across-from-the-Swekia-Building

The first ramp is located across from the Swekia building.

By-the-Yoga-Studio

The second ramp is located down the dirt road from the Yoga studio.

By-the-Birthday-Party-House

The third ramp is located by the birthday party house and where the nuke drops during the Fallout easter egg event.

Construction Site

There are a total of two ramps at the construction site.

Construction-Site-Ramb-by-Red-Door

The first ramp goes over a building with a red door.

Ramp-inside-of-concrete-cylinder

The second ramp goes through a concrete cylinder.

Downtown

There are a total of five ramps in the Downtown zone.

Underneadth-the-Highway-by-the-Quiet-Hill-Rest-Area

The first ramp is underneath the double-lane highway by the Quiet Hill Rest Area.

Ramp-by-the-gate-to-Port-San-Angora-Also-to-the-right-of-the-giant-election-hat

The second ramp is located by the entrance to Port San Angora.

Drive-Through-the-Port-San-Angora-Building

The third ramp is inside this white building in Port San Angora.

At-the-end-of-the-Docks-between-red-containers

The fourth ramp is located at the end of Port San Angora in-between red shipping containers.

At-the-foot-of-the-Hoofer-Damn-by-the-burning-ring-of-fire

The fifth ramp is located by Doretto’s car shop at the foot of the Hoofer Dam.

Goatenburg

There are a total of six ramps in Goatenburg.

Welcome-To-Clover-St.-Sign

The first ramp is underneath the Welcome to Clover St. sign.

Ramp-on-the-boardwalk-beach-1273x720

The second ramp is at the end of the pier on the beach.

Ramp-Inside-of-Pink-Container

The third ramp is located by the Route 55 sign leading to libertarian Island. The ramp goes through a pink shipping container box.

Ramp-by-the-3rd-5G-Tower

The fourth ramp is located behind the last 5G tower.

Construnction-Ramp

The fifth ramp is located inside the construction building. This ramp was the last one I found in the game, and it took me forever. I didn’t realize the ramp leading up to the building was a ramp.

Behind-the-Fidelite-Lounge

The sixth ramp is located behind the Fidelite Lounge building.

Hoofer Dam

There are two ramps at the Hoofer Dam landmark.

On-the-Hoofer-Dam

The first ramp is on the Hoofer Dam itself.

By-the-Welcome-to-Mornwood-Falls-Sign

The second ramp is by the Welcome to Mornwood Falls sign.

Sawmill

There is one ramp at the Sawmill location.

Outside-of-the-Saw-Mill

The first ramp is above the Sawmill.

Mornwood Falls

There are two ramps in the Mornwood Falls zone.

By-the-rest-area

The first ramp is by the rest area.

By-Trinket-Trailer-and-Pigs

The second ramp is squeezed in between a trailer, a small cave with a trinket collectible, and some pigs. The ramp leads into the San Angora Zoo when jumped.

Goat Simulator 3 is available on PC through Epic Games, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell has been a contributing writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion since 2022. Matthew primarily covers Manga like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and survival horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6 for AotF. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play ice hockey, spoil his dog, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.
twitter Link to matthewkevinmitchell.com