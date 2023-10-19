All Spider-Man 2 Graphics Modes: Fidelity, Performance RT, and Performance Differences

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a gorgeous game that’s made even better with the best graphics settings. As is the case with accessibility, the amount of graphic options in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is impressive. Here are what all graphics options do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and which ones are the best.

All Graphics Modes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has performance, performance RT, and fidelity graphics modes. Each mode has its pros and cons.

Performance targets 60 FPS and has simplified ray-tracing. On performance mode, traffic and pedestrian density might be lower in some areas and fine detail like hair might not be as sharp.

Performance RT is a mode in between performance and quality that focuses on ray tracing. With this mode, you’ll get the best ray tracing available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 but you won’t get a consistent 60 FPS.

Fidelity offers 30 FPS with the best ray tracing and the best quality. My coworker has a 120hz screen and he has a special graphics option for 40 FPS in fidelity mode which he says is the best option.

If your screen supports HDR, you can have that on. You can also have VRR on if your screen supports it, and I recommend that as it’ll make for a smoother experience, especially if you don’t choose performance. I recommend smoothed on performance mode and uncapped on fidelity or performance RT modes.

How to Change Graphics Settings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image: Insomniac Games

You choose your graphics settings at the start of a new game in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. However, you can change the graphics settings whenever you want by pausing the game and going to settings. Go to visual and here, in the top section, is where you can change your graphics settings.

What is the Best Graphics Setting in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

In my opinion, performance mode is the best graphics mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. You still get a noticeable amount of ray-tracing, but 60 FPS is a necessity for me when gaming.

If frame rate doesn’t bother you, fidelity is a great option for the best graphics and performance RT is great if you want something in the middle. If you have a 120hz screen, the 40 FPS fidelity mode sounds great.