All Starfield Status Effects, Afflictions, and Diseases Explained

There’s nothing worse than having your character become sick or injured in Starfield. Becoming “unhealthy” has consequences, such as losing Oxygen quickly or slowly draining health. The good news is that the game gives players many ways to cure these ailments through Aid items and doctors. This guide will explain everything you need to know about Starfield’s status effects, including Afflictions and Diseases.

How Do Status Effects Work in Starfield?

Overall, Starfield has 18 status effects that players must look out for. These status effects are broken down into two categories: injuries and infections. Injuries are caused by doing something physically, such as falling from a high ledge or jumping too much on a planet with high gravity. On the other hand, infections are generally caused by biological hazards or taking damage from creatures.

It’s essential to check the Prognosis under the “status” section of the pause menu, which will show you the severity of the status effect. On a rating scale of “Poor” to “Excellent,” you will see how unhealthy your character is and how dire it is to find treatment. The higher the rating (for example, excellent), the less likely the status effect will go away on its own with no treatment.

How to Cure Status Effects in Starfield

When you get any status effect, a symbol will show next to your health and oxygen meter. This symbol represents the status effect your character currently has, meaning you need to find an Aid item that has the same symbol that appears. Using an Aid item with the same symbol will cure the status effect and make it disappear, making your character healthy again.

Note: You can check Aid items and their corresponding symbols by heading into the Aid section of your inventory.

If you don’t have any Aid item to cure your status effect, your next best bet is to visit any doctor across the galaxy. Speak to the doctor and choose the dialogue option to heal all your ailments, and your character will become 100 percent healthy again. I recommend going to the clinic to the left of The Lodge in New Atlantis, as this doctor is the easiest to find and is in one of the first areas of the game.

All Status Effects and Cures in Starfield

Below we have compiled a list of all status effects in Starfield and the items that can be used to cure it.

Status Effect Cure Brain Injury Injector or Snake Oil Burn Heal Paste Concussion Injector or Snake Oil Contusion Bandages or Zipper Bandages Dislocated Limb Immobilizer Fractured Limb Immobilizer Fractured Skull Immobilizer Frostbite Heal Paste Heatstroke Injector or Snake Oil Hernia Injector or Snake Oil Hypothermia Injector or Snake Oil Infection Antibiotics Laceration Bandages or Zipper Bandages Lung Damage Injector or Snake Oil Poisoned Injector or Snake Oil Puncture Wound Bandages or Zipper Bandages Radiation Poisoning Injector or Snake Oil Torn Muscle Immobilizer

If you are low on Aid items, visit your nearest doctor, who usually has a good supply on hand. You can also visit merchants in various big cities, such as Akila, Neon, and New Atlantis, with an inventory section dedicated to Aid products.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023