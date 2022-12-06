Are you wondering how hard it is to obtain all trophies and achievements in Hello Neighbor 2? Hello Neighbor 2 is a relatively short game that you will most likely beat in 10 hours. You can miss only a handful of achievements during your playthrough, and the rest you will earn naturally. This means that you can 100% this game very quickly and add to your trophy or achievement completion percentage. Here is everything you need to know about earning all trophies and achievements in Hello Neighbor 2.

All Trophies and Achievements in Hello Neighbor 2

All 14 achievements in Hello Neighbor 2 can be earned by playing the primary story mode. You will not need to play DLC packs if you are just achievement-hunting. There are a total of four missable achievements that we have marked, so you are aware. Here are all 14 Achievements in Hello Neighbor 2:

Achievement 1: Welcome to Ravenbrooks

You will earn this achievement automatically when you complete the tutorial level.

Achievement 2: Case Solved

You will earn this achievement automatically when you solve the first case on Day 1.

Achievement 3: Shovel Night

You will earn this achievement automatically after touching the museum’s shovel.

Achievement 4: Cat lover – Missable

You will earn this achievement by petting Imbir, the cat, in the bakery’s kitchen. You will run into her naturally as you need to feed her a tuna fillet to progress the game. If you can’t find her after feeding her the tuna fillet, you can reload your last save file to reset her location.

Achievement 5: Easy as Pie

You will earn this achievement automatically after solving the second case on Day 2

Achievement 6: Climber – Missable

You can unlock this achievement as soon as Night 2 when you gain access to the museum. You can access the roof from a door on the second level. There will be scaffolding attached to the side of the building you can use. Climb to the top of the museum’s chimney to earn the Climber achievement.

Achievement 7: Family Lost

You will earn this achievement automatically after you interact with the picture of Mr. Paterson and his family in the room you unlock with the Heart key.

Achievement 8: Treasure Hunt

You will earn this achievement automatically after solving the third case on Day 3.

Achievement 9: Ancient Curse

You will earn this achievement automatically after accidentally flashing yourself with your camera when you rescue it from Mr. Paterson on Night 3.

Achievement 10: Dog Lover

You will earn this achievement by petting the Mayor’s dog when solving the fourth case on Day 4. You will run into him naturally when you feed him the steak. If you can’t find him after feeding him the steak, you can reload your last save file to reset his location.

Achievement 11: Hidden Secrets

You will earn this achievement automatically after solving the fourth case on Day 4.

Achievement 12: Mad Scientist – Missable

This achievement is missable because you only need to drop the bear’s head on the stuffed animal to progress the game. The boar and fish head can be missed. Here are all three stuffed animal head locations:

Stuffed Boar Head: The stuffed Boar Head is located in the trunk of Mr. Paterson’s car. You can find the door handle in the crate next to his car. After that, you must open the car door and interact with the trunk release lever.

Stuffed Fish Head: The stuffed Fish Head is located in the room where you find the blue lamp behind spiderwebs. The stuffed Fish Head is hanging on the opposite wall. This room leads to the room where you find the Heart key.

Stuffed Bear Head: The stuffed Bear Head is located in the library room you unlock with the Gear key. You will need to solve the library book puzzle to access the head. Once you do so, you can attach it to finish the achievement. This has to happen to complete the game.

Note: You will not be able to unlock this achievement until Night 4 due to the bear’s head being locked behind the last door.

Achievement 13: Imprisonment

You will earn this achievement automatically after escaping the cage in the attic.

Achievement 14: Reunion

You will earn this achievement after you escape the museum and see the ending cutscene.

Hello Neighbor 2 is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022