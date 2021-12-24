Update 1.12 has arrived for ALVO VR, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Most players think VR gaming is something that can only happen on the PC platform, but that is not the case. PS VR is something that many players have been enjoying since its release, and many titles have joined this way of play. This is the case for ALVO VR. The game is a First-person shooter that sets players against each other in TDM style matches. Here’s everything new with ALVO VR update 1.12

ALVO VR Update 1.12 Patch Notes

XP Adjustments

Increased SND Round Win XP

Increased SND Match Win XP

Increased SND Plant/Defuse XP

New Cosmetic Items

Gun Skins: Hurricane

Gun Skins: Comet

Gun Skins: Falkon

Gun Skins: Annihilator

Weapon Adjustments

Weapons: Choco Increased Upper Chest Damage

Weapons: Choco Bayonet XP Requirement Reduced

Weapons: Choco Optic Scope XP Requirement Reduced

Weapons: Choco Long Range Scope XP Requirement Reduced

Weapons: Removed Optic Scope from Sabre

Weapons: Sabre Bayonet XP Requirement Reduced

New Perks

Perk: Flak Jacket

Perk: Phantom

Perk: Revenge

Perk: Sprinter

Perk: Max Ammo

Perk: Ninja

Perk: Double Trouble

Perk: Wolverine

Perk: Overload

General Changes and Fixes

Killstreak: Defense Turret

Killstreak: RPG

Daily / Weekly Challenge System

Linked Jumping to Stamina

Localization System

Improved Hit Detection

Timed Server Switching

Industrial FPS Fixes

Industrial Collider Fixes

House Collider Fixes

Main Menu Audio Update

Reduced Side and Backwards Speed with Move Controllers

Player Avatars Added to In-Game Scoreboard

Jump Animation Adjusted

Melee Animation

Improved Killfeed

Merged TDM and SND Matchmaking

Training Mode

Voice Chat Included at Map Voting

General: Bug Fixes

Update 1.12 brought a lot of additions and changes to the game. From simple animation adjustments to new skins and performance improvements. The new perks are going to allow players an advantage over their opponents. For most FPS players, these perks are going to feel very similar to the ones you can find on games like Call of Duty, so experienced FPS players will feel right at home with this new addition.

ALVO VR is available now on PC and PS4. For more information regarding this patch, go to the official Alvo VR website.