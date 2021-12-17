Among Us December’s Update Patch Notes

This Among Us update brings some small changes to the game.

December 17th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

Among-Us

The December’s Among Us update has finally arrived, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Among Us update does not bring too many changes, but every problem solved is appreciated. Now the game is available on all the next-gen consoles. Something players’ have been waiting for a while now. If you were one of the many fans that wanted to play with their friends on other platforms, this is your time. Here’s everything new with the Among Us December update.

Among Us December’s Update Patch Notes

  • The scroll wheel is smoother
  • Stabilized the false bans for hacking
  • Minor connection fixes
  • Right Hand Man hat item is no longer missing from the wardrobe
  • Fixed the Engineer role being able to stay indefinitely in a vent they need to clean
  • Impostor no longer still is seen as a shifted character when unshifting while an emergency meeting is called
  • General usability improvements and visual fixes

Besides these fixes, the developers have added some interesting new content. New Comiscubes are going to be available on the in-game store, so players will be able to customize their crewmembers as they like. Besides this, the Among Us crewmates’ are going to make a cameo in Samurai Gun 2 alongside characters of other franchises.

Among Us is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Mobile Devices. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Among Us Steam page.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Among Us Crossplay: How to Play With Friends on Other Platforms
Among Us was such a huge hit in the late Summer and early Fall seasons of 2020 despite being out...
Attack of the Fanboy
A screenshot of the newest Among us Announcement Trailer Among Us Gets League of Legends Cosmetics in Free Update
Dress up like League of Legends Characters.
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Among Us cover image. How to Link Among Us Accounts on PC, Mobile, and Switch
Linking accounts for Among Us
Attack of the Fanboy
Among Us New Roles Shapeshifter New Among Us Roles: How to Play Shapeshifter, Scientist, Engineer, Guardian Angel
More than just Impostors and Crewmates.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Roblox Promo Codes List (December 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO – How to Beat Giovanni (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokemon GO How to Beat Arlo, Cliff and Sierra (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (December 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy