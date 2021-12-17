The December’s Among Us update has finally arrived, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Among Us update does not bring too many changes, but every problem solved is appreciated. Now the game is available on all the next-gen consoles. Something players’ have been waiting for a while now. If you were one of the many fans that wanted to play with their friends on other platforms, this is your time. Here’s everything new with the Among Us December update.

Among Us December’s Update Patch Notes

The scroll wheel is smoother

Stabilized the false bans for hacking

Minor connection fixes

Right Hand Man hat item is no longer missing from the wardrobe

Fixed the Engineer role being able to stay indefinitely in a vent they need to clean

Impostor no longer still is seen as a shifted character when unshifting while an emergency meeting is called

General usability improvements and visual fixes

Besides these fixes, the developers have added some interesting new content. New Comiscubes are going to be available on the in-game store, so players will be able to customize their crewmembers as they like. Besides this, the Among Us crewmates’ are going to make a cameo in Samurai Gun 2 alongside characters of other franchises.

Among Us is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Mobile Devices. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Among Us Steam page.