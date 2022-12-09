Among Us Hide n Seek: Release Date, Pets, Cosmetics, Knives Out Collab, and More

A new update for Among Us has been announced at The Game Awards 2022, introducing a brand new way to play in the form of a Hide n Seek mode. Rather than hiding among Crewmates and waiting for the perfect time to strike, this additional mode has the Crewmates hiding from the Imposter.

Among Us Hide n Seek Update Details and Release Date

Image via Innersloth

Among Us Hide n Seek will release on December 9, 2022, as a free update for all platforms, which introduces the titular game mode, as well as new cosmetics, (pettable) pets, and unannounced surprises.

Hide n Seek is an additional mode that involves the Imposter hunting Crewmates in the open. As the Imposter is known from the start, there is no voting system. Instead, Crewmates will need to hide until the timer reaches zero. Performing tasks will cause the timer to deplete faster, leaving players to determine risk versus reward throughout the match.

Crewmates will be able to use vents to swiftly escape from the Imposter, and will also be notified of other player deaths without the need for an Emergency Meeting (which cannot be held due to a broken button). The Imposter will have a Kill, Seek, and Use button, however, the use of the Seek button has yet to be revealed.

Pets and Petting

Image via: Innersloth

Along with new types of pets, the Hide n Seek update in Among Us will allow you to pet your pets. An option in the bottom right of the screen to pet your little companion at any time. Adorable!

Free Glass Onion x Among Us Cosmetic Skin

Benoit Blanc’s Among Us Skin. Image via: Innersloth

Benoit Blanc from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be available as a free skin on December 13. Detective Benoit Blanc is the main protagonist of the murder-mystery movies Knives Out and Glass Onion and is played by Daniel Craig, best known for portraying James Bond.

Among Us is available now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022