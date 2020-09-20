Among Us – How to Customize Your Character

Among Us is a social deduction game developed and published by InnerSloth for PC and mobile devices, where players are divided into crewmates and imposters. Crewmates complete various tasks to get the mission done, while imposters try to take out the crewmates before all tasks are complete, without giving away their identity. While it’s been out since 2018, the game is currently gaining a surprisingly large number of players. As a result, many new players are unaware of the game’s systems, like how to customize their little bean-like playable characters. This guide will provide a simple and straight forward solution to that.

How to Customize Your Character

PC players of Among Us already get a ton of free skins while mobile players will be forced to buy most of them. Either way, to equip these outfits, players must first join a game. At the start of the game, walk over to any of the laptops around the waiting area to equip your cosmetic items. While mobile players have to pay for most outfits, they do get various hats for free. However, pets are a different case as the little critters have to be purchased on both platforms. Luckily they aren’t too expensive, and some can be found on sale and in a variety of packages.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on some snappy new apparel and hopefully, even a pet companion, they will be with you at the start of each game by default until you change them again.