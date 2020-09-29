Among Us – How to Get Every Pet

Among Us is a social deduction game developed and published by InnerSloth for PC and mobile devices, where players are divided into crewmates and impostors. Crewmates complete various tasks to get the mission done, while impostors try to take out the crewmates before all tasks are complete, without giving away their identity. While it’s been out since 2018, the game is currently gaining a surprisingly large number of players.

How to Get Every Pet

In Among Us, pets can easily be attained by purchasing them in-game for $2.99 each. This can be done at the main menu of the game. Just click the dollar sign at the bottom of the menu to go into the in-game store where you’ll see all pet bundles available for purchase. All you then have to do is click on the $2.99 button to buy them. Be warned, though, as purchases on pets don’t transfer to other platforms, so make sure to purchase your pet on your favorite platform first.

Once you’ve bought your pet, all you need to do is equip them on the laptop found at the start of each game by selecting the customize option and choosing the pets tab. Once you do, your pet will always be with you until you decide to change them again. There are different pets in Among Us, all of which have their own unique designs and animations, so when purchasing multiple, you never get the same thing twice, and due to the nature of the game, it also helps to know you have a companion with you that you can always trust.