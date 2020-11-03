Among Us is one of the most unlikely success stories of 2020, coming back from the grave essentially after being released a couple years ago. The simplicity of the game overall has made it a huge hit that didn’t need too much tweaking, but developer Innersloth has continued to improve upon the game rather than focus on the new canceled sequel. They have been releasing patches for the game and the latest has now arrived with some new changes, as well as mention of future plans.

Among Us November Update Patch Notes

Added Anonymous Voting option All votes appear as grey

Added Task Bar Modes Always mode works like normal Meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings Invisible mode removes the task bar entirely

MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs

Added symbols to fix wires tax

Added cosmetics to meeting screen

Various bug fixes

Beyond the patch notes for the current update, Innersloth also revealed their upcoming plans, though they weren’t quite ready to call them a roadmap quite yet. They also say these aren’t the full extent of their upcoming plans, but are a glimpse at some of what is in the works.