Among Us is one of the most unlikely success stories of 2020, coming back from the grave essentially after being released a couple years ago. The simplicity of the game overall has made it a huge hit that didn’t need too much tweaking, but developer Innersloth has continued to improve upon the game rather than focus on the new canceled sequel. They have been releasing patches for the game and the latest has now arrived with some new changes, as well as mention of future plans.
Among Us November Update Patch Notes
- Added Anonymous Voting option
- All votes appear as grey
- Added Task Bar Modes
- Always mode works like normal
- Meeting mode only updates the bar during meetings
- Invisible mode removes the task bar entirely
- MIRA: Comms sabotage clears the security logs
- Added symbols to fix wires tax
- Added cosmetics to meeting screen
- Various bug fixes
Beyond the patch notes for the current update, Innersloth also revealed their upcoming plans, though they weren’t quite ready to call them a roadmap quite yet. They also say these aren’t the full extent of their upcoming plans, but are a glimpse at some of what is in the works.
- Accounts: We’re hoping to get accounts into the game by December. This will allow players to report accounts that are toxic and/or hacking. They may be a bit barebones at first but things like friendslists will also come at a later date after launch.
- New Map: We’re hard at work on a new map (It’s Henry Stickmin themed!). This map is currently looking bigger than Polus! The map will contain plenty of new tasks and will be available for free to all players!
- Translations/Localization: The game is currently only translated into a few languages (and some of those translations are a bit rough). We’re planning on getting professional translations into multiple languages (More than we currently have, not ready to share quite which languages yet). To all the people offering to translate, thanks for reaching out, but we’ve got it under control!
- Colorblind Support: This patch contains a first pass on colorblind support. We’ll continue monitoring it to see how it performs.