Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art Guide – How to Spot Fake Paintings and Statues

How to make sure you get genuine art, not forgeries

April 21st, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

Crazy Redd is back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and he’s brought his art collection along with him. Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler will be making appearances at your island’s secret beach in the coming weeks and months, with changes potentially in the future. If you haven’t bought from Redd before then you might be surprised to hear that he’s not always the most honest salesman. Sure, he means well, but his selection of art is full of fakes and forgeries. If you want to donate them all to the museum, or keep your own collection of authentic art, then you need to know how to spot a fake piece of art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Spot a Fake or Forgery

We’ll keep this guide updated with all the available art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but since it will take a long time to catalog it all we will also provide general tips for how to spot a fake. Each piece of art in the game, whether it’s a painting or statue will have a real and a fake version available. Whenever Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler shows up you won’t know which he has, unless you do some work. For one, if you speak to your villagers they may tell you about accidentally buying a forgery from Redd, which tells you that what he’s offering may not be genuine. Be extra cautious if you hear anyone saying this.

Beyond that, the key to understanding if you are getting a fake or legitimate piece of art is to check the actual ecquivalent in the real world. Each painting or statue in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is based on a real work of art. Fakes have some obvious change made to them, such as missing people or swapped colors. So when you are looking at a piece of art to buy in the game just check here to see the real version and we’ll explain what is different about the fake once we know the answer. So with that said, here’s all the art we know are in the game, or were in previous titles…

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art Guide – Paintings

Painting NameReal PaintingForgery Difference
Amazing Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Amazing-Painting
The man in black stands on the right instead of the left
Basic Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Basic-Painting
Both hands will be on the hips
Calm Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Calm-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Common Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Common-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Dynamic Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Dynamic-Painting
The fake has a huge mountain in the background
Famous Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Famous-Painting
The hands are left over right in the forgery
Fine Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Fine-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Flowery Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Flowery-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Graceful Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Graceful-Painting
The woman looks to the left in the forgery
Jolly Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Jolly-Painting
Forgeries will have a carrot nose instead of a cucumber
Moody Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Moody-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Moving Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Moving-Painting
The shell points down instead of up
Neutral Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Neutral-Painting
There is a hole in the leaf at the top left (Nook’s symbol)
Nice Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Nice-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Perfect Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Perfect-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Proper Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Proper-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Quaint Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Quaint-Painting
The woman isn’t wearing a bonnet
Scary Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Scary-Painting
Only his index fingers are out in the forgery
Scenic Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Scenic-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Serene Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Serene-Painting
The woman is holding a cat (forgery) instead of a ferret (genuine)
Solemn Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Solemn-Painting
The girl in the white dress is tall instead of short
Warm Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Warm-Painting
Always real, no forgery
Wild Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Wild-Painting
The painting is reversed. The dark figure should be on the right.
Wistful Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Wistful-Painting
The headband is orange (forgery) instead of blue (genuine)
Worthy Painting
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Worthy-Painting
Always real, no forgery

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art Guide – Statues

Statue NameReal StatueForgery Difference
Ancient Statue
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Ancient-Statue
The eyes are half open
Beautiful Statue
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Beautiful-Statue
Much longer hair
Gallant Statue
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Gallant-Statue
Both shoulders are covered (forgery) rather than just the left (genuine)
Great Statue
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Great-Statue
Downward facing palm
Motherly Statue
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Motherly-Statue
Only one child
Mystic Statue
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Mystic-Statue
The crown is more round rather than cylindrical
Robust Statue
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Robust-Statue
The disc is a UFO in the forgery
Valliant Statue
Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Art-Guide-Valliant-Statue
The statue has bat wings instead of angel wings

