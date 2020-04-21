Crazy Redd is back in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and he’s brought his art collection along with him. Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler will be making appearances at your island’s secret beach in the coming weeks and months, with changes potentially in the future. If you haven’t bought from Redd before then you might be surprised to hear that he’s not always the most honest salesman. Sure, he means well, but his selection of art is full of fakes and forgeries. If you want to donate them all to the museum, or keep your own collection of authentic art, then you need to know how to spot a fake piece of art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Spot a Fake or Forgery

We’ll keep this guide updated with all the available art in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but since it will take a long time to catalog it all we will also provide general tips for how to spot a fake. Each piece of art in the game, whether it’s a painting or statue will have a real and a fake version available. Whenever Jolly Redd’s Treasure Trawler shows up you won’t know which he has, unless you do some work. For one, if you speak to your villagers they may tell you about accidentally buying a forgery from Redd, which tells you that what he’s offering may not be genuine. Be extra cautious if you hear anyone saying this.

Beyond that, the key to understanding if you are getting a fake or legitimate piece of art is to check the actual ecquivalent in the real world. Each painting or statue in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is based on a real work of art. Fakes have some obvious change made to them, such as missing people or swapped colors. So when you are looking at a piece of art to buy in the game just check here to see the real version and we’ll explain what is different about the fake once we know the answer. So with that said, here’s all the art we know are in the game, or were in previous titles…

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art Guide – Paintings

Painting Name Real Painting Forgery Difference Amazing Painting The man in black stands on the right instead of the left Basic Painting Both hands will be on the hips Calm Painting Always real, no forgery Common Painting Always real, no forgery Dynamic Painting The fake has a huge mountain in the background Famous Painting The hands are left over right in the forgery Fine Painting Always real, no forgery Flowery Painting Always real, no forgery Graceful Painting The woman looks to the left in the forgery Jolly Painting Forgeries will have a carrot nose instead of a cucumber Moody Painting Always real, no forgery Moving Painting The shell points down instead of up Neutral Painting There is a hole in the leaf at the top left (Nook’s symbol) Nice Painting Always real, no forgery Perfect Painting Always real, no forgery Proper Painting Always real, no forgery Quaint Painting The woman isn’t wearing a bonnet Scary Painting Only his index fingers are out in the forgery Scenic Painting Always real, no forgery Serene Painting The woman is holding a cat (forgery) instead of a ferret (genuine) Solemn Painting The girl in the white dress is tall instead of short Warm Painting Always real, no forgery Wild Painting The painting is reversed. The dark figure should be on the right. Wistful Painting The headband is orange (forgery) instead of blue (genuine) Worthy Painting Always real, no forgery

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art Guide – Statues