Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives you a lot of things to do as you make your new deserted island more like home. Many of the tasks simply offer furniture or other rewards, but catching bugs has always been a favorite for many. This is mostly because of the collecting nature of the game, with a multitude of species to track down and donate to the museum. But it’s also because this is a great way to make some extra Bells. But if you’re frantically tracking down bugs, your inventory can fill up fast. So let’s break down which are worth keeping and selling with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug prices guide.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug Prices Guide
Below you’ll find a list of all bugs you can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For convenience they are listed in alphabetical order with the Bells they are worth next to them. As you can see, the prices range wildy, going as low as 60 for the fly or as high as 400 Bells for the Emperor Butterfly and Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing. So with a full inventory and more time left to spend on a mysterious island, or away from Nook’s Cranny, you may need to decide which to release and which to keep to sell.
Agris Butterfly – 3,000
Ant – 80
Bagworm – 600
Centipede – 430
Citrus Long-Horned Beetle – 350
Common Butterfly – 160
Cricket – 130
Damselfly – 500
Darner Dragonfly – 230
Diving Beetle – 800
Dung Beetle – 2,500
Earth-Boring Dung Beetle – 300
Emperor Butterfly – 4,000
Flea – 70
Fly – 60
Grasshopper – 160
Hermit Crab – 1,000
Honeybee – 200
Ladybug – 200
Long Locust – 200
Madagascan Sunset Moth – 2,500
Man-Faced Stink Bug – 1,000
Mantis – 430
Migratory Locust – 200
Mole Cricket – 500
Monarch Butterfly – 140
Mosquito – 130
Moth – 130
Orchid Mantis – 2,400
Paper Kite Butterfly – 1,000
Peacock Butterfly – 2,500
Pill Bug – 250
Pondskater – 130
Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing – 4,000
Rainbow Stag – 6,000
Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing – 2,500
Red Dragonfly – 180
Rosalia Batsei Beetle – 3,000
Scorpion –
Snail – 250
Spider – 600
Stinkbug – 120
Tarantula – 8,000
Tiger Beetle – 1,500
Tiger Butterfly – 240
Violin Beetle – 450
Walker Cicada – 400
Walking Leaf – 600
Wasp – 2,500
Wharf Roach – 200
Yellow Butterfly – 160
For me, bugs are only worth selling if they hit closer to 300 Bells, but that depends on how much I have left to pay off my house. Hopefully this Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug prices guide helps you make the right decisions.