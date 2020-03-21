Animal Crossing: New Horizons gives you a lot of things to do as you make your new deserted island more like home. Many of the tasks simply offer furniture or other rewards, but catching bugs has always been a favorite for many. This is mostly because of the collecting nature of the game, with a multitude of species to track down and donate to the museum. But it’s also because this is a great way to make some extra Bells. But if you’re frantically tracking down bugs, your inventory can fill up fast. So let’s break down which are worth keeping and selling with our Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug prices guide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bug Prices Guide

Below you’ll find a list of all bugs you can find in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. For convenience they are listed in alphabetical order with the Bells they are worth next to them. As you can see, the prices range wildy, going as low as 60 for the fly or as high as 400 Bells for the Emperor Butterfly and Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing. So with a full inventory and more time left to spend on a mysterious island, or away from Nook’s Cranny, you may need to decide which to release and which to keep to sell.

Agris Butterfly – 3,000

Ant – 80

Bagworm – 600

Centipede – 430

Citrus Long-Horned Beetle – 350

Common Butterfly – 160

Cricket – 130

Damselfly – 500

Darner Dragonfly – 230

Diving Beetle – 800

Dung Beetle – 2,500

Earth-Boring Dung Beetle – 300

Emperor Butterfly – 4,000

Flea – 70

Fly – 60

Grasshopper – 160

Hermit Crab – 1,000

Honeybee – 200

Ladybug – 200

Long Locust – 200

Madagascan Sunset Moth – 2,500

Man-Faced Stink Bug – 1,000

Mantis – 430

Migratory Locust – 200

Mole Cricket – 500

Monarch Butterfly – 140

Mosquito – 130

Moth – 130

Orchid Mantis – 2,400

Paper Kite Butterfly – 1,000

Peacock Butterfly – 2,500

Pill Bug – 250

Pondskater – 130

Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing – 4,000

Rainbow Stag – 6,000

Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing – 2,500

Red Dragonfly – 180

Rosalia Batsei Beetle – 3,000

Scorpion –

Snail – 250

Spider – 600

Stinkbug – 120

Tarantula – 8,000

Tiger Beetle – 1,500

Tiger Butterfly – 240

Violin Beetle – 450

Walker Cicada – 400

Walking Leaf – 600

Wasp – 2,500

Wharf Roach – 200

Yellow Butterfly – 160

For me, bugs are only worth selling if they hit closer to 300 Bells, but that depends on how much I have left to pay off my house. Hopefully this Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug prices guide helps you make the right decisions.