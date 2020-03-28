The very first seasonal event is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons! Bunny Day seems to be taking over the place that used to be occupied by April Fool’s Day, stretching from April 1st to the 12th. This event features a lot of fun things for villagers and players to take part in, so we’re going to break it all down and give some tips to get the most out of the event. Here’s the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Guide, explaining where to find eggs.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Guide

What is Bunny Day? Basically it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ ecquivalent to Easter. The Easter Bunny is coming to town in the form of Zipper T. Bunny who will appear on your island on April 1st. He’ll kick off the event in style, by hiding eggs all around your island. You can find these each day and you’ll want to make sure you get them all because you need them for the special event furniture, clothing, and other items.

Bunny Day also brings with it a lot of new furtniture and other craftable items, which you’ll receive the DIY recipes for. Once you have them, just scan for ones you want, or decide that you want to make the whole set. Either way, you’ll need to hunt for those eggs. Zipper has hidden the eggs all around the island. So let’s break down how you’ll find them.

Where to Find Eggs for Bunny Day Items

Bunny Day eggs have been hidden everywhere you could possibly look on your deserted island. Every morning, when you start your egg search, you’ll want to do a full run through the whole island. Check the trees for them, shaking every one if you have the time, just to be sure. If you spot any items underground, dig them up because they could be eggs. You’ll also be able to find eggs by fishing, pulling up one rather than the usual trash that’s floating around your island home.

Once the event is a few days old we can break down all the details, including how many eggs you’ll find each day and what items will be available. We’ve already seen a host of furniture and clothing you’ll want to collect, so be sure to jump on everyday to take part and expand your selection. Check back for more as the event unfolds.

That’s all we have for now for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Guide. Watch for updates throughout the coming days.

- This article was updated on:March 28th, 2020