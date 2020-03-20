Animal Crossing: New Horizons throws a lot of touch decisions at you right at the beginning. Which island to pick, what you’ll name it, what your name is, and more. But one decision might stand out for many. You decide how you’re going to look, including deciding on a face and other features. Many things in the game can’t be changed once they are set, in fact previous entries didn’t allow this. But what about in this new one? Can you change your face in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Can You Change Your Face

Despite the restrictions of past Animal Crossing games, and the ones in New Horizons regarding names, yes you can change your face this time around. In fact, every part of your character beyond the name can be changed later. And it all uses the same mechanic. We explained how to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but the face is pretty much the same.

To do it you need to get a mirror, which will most often appear in a bottle contained on the beach. Check the shore as much as you can until you discover it. Open it up and learn the DIY recipe that was contained within, then craft the mirror and put it somewhere you can access it. All you have to do is walk up to it and hit A to use the mirror, then confirm that you want to change your face. Hit R to go to that section and all the original options will be available to you. This includes face paint, which many applied at the beginning and regretted later on.

So that answers the question can you change your face in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s nice when games let you redo things, just in case you decide to change it up later on.