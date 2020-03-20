Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers probably the widest character customization in the series’ long history. While it’s no Skyrim, you do have many options to choose from with face paint being a favorite among fans. With this feature you can add weird or cool designs to your face, making the character your own and expanding options for how they look. But while you get to set this right at the start of the game, you might not be able to change it for a while. To explain, here’s how to remove face paint in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Remove Face Paint

Once you set up your character at the beginning of the game you’re stuck with them for a bit. Every part of your character can be changed, but the feature won’t unlock for a little while. But you can unlock it, you just need to find the right item. The key is getting a mirror.

We explaing this in our overall character customization guide, but if you explore your island enough you should (emphasis on should since much of the game is randomized) come across a bottle on the beach. Open it up to get the DIY recipe for a mirror. Alternatively you can keep playing the game, and unlocking recipes the old fashioned way, but once you have a mirror available to you make sure you craft it and put it somewhere where it can be used.

Once inside the menu just navigate to the face paint section to the right by pressing R and choose none. Or pick/design a new one if you prefer. But that’s how to remove face paint in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Once you have the mirror you can change pretty much everything about your character, including their hair cut and facial features, so use it wisely.