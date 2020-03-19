Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds a lot to the series, but one of the biggest by far is crafting. The mechanics behind it are fairly simple, especially compared to other games with more of a reliance on the system. But while getting new material and making the items is simple, there’s one major requirement that can be a big challenge or roadblock. You have to have the crafting recipe to make the item. To explain, here’s how to get DIY Crafting Recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get DIY Crafting Recipes

Before we get started, be sure you’re familiar with how to craft as a general concept. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about the DIY recipes themselves. There’s a few ways to get new crafting recipes, but the main one you’re likely to use is just gaining a single version of the item. Any time you get a new tool or piece of furniture the crafting recipe will be added to your menu. Open up your NookPhone and select the DIY Recipes app to see them all, or follow the guide linked above to actually build them.

Of course, there’s more ways to get recipes though. This includes receiving them from other villagers, often as a reward for completing chores. Speak with all your neighbors whenever you can to get tasks from them then finish it and they may reward you with a crafting recipe. There’s also Nook Miles, see how to earn them here, which can be used to buy various DIY recipes for objects and tools. Check in often to see what’s available.

And of course, you can always head over to Resident Services to take some classes. Speak with Tom Nook to enter a DIY Workshop where you can learn more about crafting and receive recipes for completing the course. The only other way currently know how to get crafting recipes is to find them randomly in the world, such as in bottles washed up on the shore. Otherwise we’ve shown you how to get DIY Crafting Recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so get out there and get crafting.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020