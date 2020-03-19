Animal Crossing: New Horizons adds a lot of new stuff to the storied franchise. The series has always been about acquiring different items that are either useful or help decorate your house and town. But typically these items were only attainable in certain ways, such as buying them from Nook’s Cranny or gaining them through helping others or during events. But with this latest entry in the series there’s a new, and often better way to get these highly sought after trinkets: crafting. But this new system might need some explanation. Here’s how to craft tools, furniture, and other items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Craft

Fitting with the series history of delivering easy to understand mechanics, crafting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is pretty simple and is actually similar to how the item acquisition worked before. Tools and other items can be crafted pretty easily using materials found all around the island. To do this just head to Resident Services and select the crafting bench near Tom Nook (other locations will open up as you play through the game, so watch for those).

Once inside you will see any tools or other items you can craft, with “Craftable” marking anything you have the materials for. Each item requires a set amount of material to be made, such as tree branches or iron nuggets. Select whatever item you wish to make, then Craft It to confirm and it will appear in your inventory. But what about items you wish to craft that aren’t in the menu?

For those you need to get the crafting recipe. You can manage these right from your NookPhone's app, but to acquire any more you'll have to perform the usual tasks within Animal Crossing. Help your neighbors, participate in events, all sorts of things will earn you a new crafting recipe. Just do these things as much as possible and you'll earn them pretty quickly, giving you a healthy selection of things to craft.

Simple and effective, that’s how to craft tools, furniture, and other items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

