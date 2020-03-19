Animal Crossing: New Horizons has made many changes to the series long standing formula, but none are more impactful than Nook Miles. While Bells are still the main currency on your remote island paradise, Nook Miles are just shy of being equally as valuable. And they’re earned in a totally different and unique way, almost acting like an achievement system of their own. So with this new system introduced in this latest entry on the Switch we wanted to break down how to earn Nook Miles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and how to spend them.

How to Earn Nook Miles

Let’s go over the basics of how Nook Miles work in this new game. Acting as a sort of achievement, Nook Miles accrue as you accomplish and redeem tasks. These range wildly from catching bugs or donating them to the museum, to how many of your neighbors you’ve talked to. Almost any activity you perform in the game can be tracked and accrue Nook Miles for you, but you also need to redeem them.

You can see which ones you are working on and have available to redeem by pulling up your NookPhone and selecting the Nook Miles+ app. From there just scroll around to see what’s ready to redeem, or what you might want to work on going forward. After you redeem them you’ll gain the Nook Miles, but what do you do next? Spend them, of course.

How to Spend Nook Miles

Head over to Resident Services and select the kiosk in the corner to start using your newly gained miles for some fun stuff. Lots of things are offered here, rotating in and out all the time. You can find new furniture or decorations, new clothes, hair styles, and much more. Once you have a healthy amount of miles saved up just head into this menu and see what you might want to spend them on. Some of these things are exclusives and can’t be bought with Bells, so be sure to browse the selection often.

And that’s how to earn and spend Nook Miles in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

