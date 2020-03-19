One of the very first things you do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is decide how your character will look. From their hair to their clothes, almost everything is customizable, but once you set it up it’s tough to change early in the game. Later on you’ll have shops to do it, but right now you’re probably wondering how to change your appearance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Change your Appearance (Hair, Skin Color, and More)

Like I said, later in the game you will open up the clothing store which will offer lots of choices in this regard. However, that takes a lot of time, and there’s a faster way to do it. While playing through the early hours of the game you’ll start to unlock DIY crafting recipes through a few different means. In a few of these, such as finding a message in a bottle on the shore of the ocean, you will unlock a mirror. This is the key to changing your appearance.

Open the bottle and you’ll find a note and a DIY recipe, though there are other ways to get mirror recipes, this was what most players reported working the earliest. Once you learn the recipe you can head to any crafting table and build a mirror. Set it up in your house and activate it with A. Once you look into it the character creator menu will open and you can change pretty much anything about yourself. Change the nose, alter your skin color, change your hair. Whatever you want is right here and it’s easy to control.

And that’s how to change your appearance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. What used to take hours of work, such as standing in the sun to get a tan, is just a few button presses away. These sorts of quality of life upgrades are all over the place in this latest game for Switch.

- This article was updated on:March 19th, 2020