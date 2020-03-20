Animal Crossing has always been about the variety of different characters in the game, whether it’s your own custom created Villager or the slew of other villagers you will come across in the game. Relationships between these characters are very important, as friendship means a lot when you are building a town with many different people. These are the reasons people keep coming back all year around to Animal Crossing to check on your friends, but one area the series has now tackled before has been actual romantic relationships. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons taking the series to the next level with many new features, it had us wondering if you can get married in this new game?

Can You Get Married?

From the very beginning of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you will be placed on your island getaway with a couple villagers beyond the Nooks. You will grow your island with additional villagers over time, allowing you to build new relationships with them as they arrive.

However, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has not quite taken that next step with relationships, as you will not find romantic relationships or the ability to get married in this latest entry in the long running series. You will still certainly find plenty of characters old and new to interact with on your island and on other islands in the game, but sadly no marriage is found in the game.

Nintendo is certainly not averse to having romance or marriage in their games, with the Fire Emblem series being built on them in more recent years. Considering how much time you will be spending on your island and coming back again and again with the style of game Animal Crossing: New Horizons is, this is the perfect style of game where relationships and families could have been implemented.