As you get your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island into the shape you always dreamed some of those early decisions might come back to haunt you. You have to sort of rush through some early steps, and often don’t even have a choice that is more varied later in the game. This is the case with bridges and inclines, which are integral to exploring the other areas of the island and getting more villagers to move in. Since this also unlocks some of the more important features, players often hurry through this and need to make adjustments later. This leads to questions about what to do about that old stuff. Can you upgrade bridgesand inclines in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Can you Upgrade Bridges

Yes and no. If you mean literally, can you take a lower level bridge or incline such as the log bridge and upgrade it to the ones that look better? Nope. Once a bridge or incline is in place it is in the form it will always be in. You cannot pay the difference to turn one into another, so if you’re going for the zen bridges now, or the brick inclines, and want to swap one of the earlier ones you placed you are somewhat out of luck. But not fully, as there are ways of handling this situation. They just cost a lot of time and Bells.

Instead of upgrading you pretty much have to replace them. Speaking with Tom Nook in Resident Services will let you select a bridge or incline for demolition. This will happen the next day, so be sure you are ok not using the bridge or incline for a while. Confirm with him that you want it demolished then wait until it’s all done. Once complete you can upgrade it by simply creating a new one in its place that better fits the aesthetics you’ve come to desire for your island.

So the specific answer to xan you upgrade bridgesand inclines in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is no, but there’s a way to accomplish the same task. You have to pay the full price all over again though, which can be unfortunate.