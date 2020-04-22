Game Guides

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Fish and Bugs Leaving at the End of April

Catch these fish and bugs before the end of April

April 22nd, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-Fish-and-Bugs-Leaving-on-May-1st

We’re just about one week away from the end of April and the beginning of May. Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons works off of a real time calendar and clock, this means there’s a lot of big changes coming to the game. While there’s big events and updates planned, there’s always the usual rotation of seasonal creatures to worry about. Whether you need to catch your first for the museum, or a bunch of extra to hand over to C.J. and Flick, you’ll want to know which fish and bugs are leaving at the end of April in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We’ll break them down into each category and hemisphere, starting with the north. These fish and bugs will only be available until midnight on May 1st, so make sure you’ve caught all you need befofre hitting that deadline. There’s some important ones featured here, including the tarantula and scorpion, which are flipping hemispheres essentially. And for two of the northern hemisphere fish, you need to catch them from the pier, making them pretty rare overall.

Northern Hemisphere – Fish Leaving at the End of April

Fish nameLocationTimeReturns in
Blue MarlinSea – PierAnytimeJuly
DabSeaAnytimeOctober
TunaSea – PierAnytimeNovember

Northern Hemisphere – Bugs Leaving at the End of April

Bug nameLocationTime of dayReturns in
TarantulaGround7pm – 4amNovember

Southern Hemisphere – Fish Leaving at the End of April

Fish nameLocationTime of dayReturns in
AngelfishRivers4pm – 9amNovember
BettaRivers9am – 4pmNovember
CatfishPonds4pm – 9amNovember
Giant TrevallySea – PierAnytimeNovember
Mahi-MahiSeaAnytimeNovember
Moray EelSeaAnytimeFebruary
RainbowfishRivers9am – 4pmNovember
Ribbon EelSeaAnytimeDecember
Snapping TurtleRivers9am – 4amOctober
TilapiaRiversAnytimeDecember

Southern Hemisphere – Bugs Leaving at the End of April

Bug nameLocationTime of dayReturns in
Banded DragonflyFlying8am – 5pmNovember
Bell CricketGround5pm – 8amMarch
Darner DragonflyFlying8am – 5pmOctober
LadybugFlowers8am – 5pmSeptember
Man-faced StinkbugFlowers7pm – 8amSeptember
Red DragonflyFlying8am – 7pmMarch
ScorpionGround7pm – 4amNovember
StinkbugFlowersAnytimeSeptember
Tiger BeetleGroundAnytimeAugust
Yellow ButterflyFlying4am – 7pmSeptember

So that’s all the fish and bugs that are leaving on May 1st in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We’ll be breaking down all the new fish and bugs you can catch in May as well, so watch for that update.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like