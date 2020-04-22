We’re just about one week away from the end of April and the beginning of May. Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons works off of a real time calendar and clock, this means there’s a lot of big changes coming to the game. While there’s big events and updates planned, there’s always the usual rotation of seasonal creatures to worry about. Whether you need to catch your first for the museum, or a bunch of extra to hand over to C.J. and Flick, you’ll want to know which fish and bugs are leaving at the end of April in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
We’ll break them down into each category and hemisphere, starting with the north. These fish and bugs will only be available until midnight on May 1st, so make sure you’ve caught all you need befofre hitting that deadline. There’s some important ones featured here, including the tarantula and scorpion, which are flipping hemispheres essentially. And for two of the northern hemisphere fish, you need to catch them from the pier, making them pretty rare overall.
Northern Hemisphere – Fish Leaving at the End of April
|Fish name
|Location
|Time
|Returns in
|Blue Marlin
|Sea – Pier
|Anytime
|July
|Dab
|Sea
|Anytime
|October
|Tuna
|Sea – Pier
|Anytime
|November
Northern Hemisphere – Bugs Leaving at the End of April
|Bug name
|Location
|Time of day
|Returns in
|Tarantula
|Ground
|7pm – 4am
|November
Southern Hemisphere – Fish Leaving at the End of April
|Fish name
|Location
|Time of day
|Returns in
|Angelfish
|Rivers
|4pm – 9am
|November
|Betta
|Rivers
|9am – 4pm
|November
|Catfish
|Ponds
|4pm – 9am
|November
|Giant Trevally
|Sea – Pier
|Anytime
|November
|Mahi-Mahi
|Sea
|Anytime
|November
|Moray Eel
|Sea
|Anytime
|February
|Rainbowfish
|Rivers
|9am – 4pm
|November
|Ribbon Eel
|Sea
|Anytime
|December
|Snapping Turtle
|Rivers
|9am – 4am
|October
|Tilapia
|Rivers
|Anytime
|December
Southern Hemisphere – Bugs Leaving at the End of April
|Bug name
|Location
|Time of day
|Returns in
|Banded Dragonfly
|Flying
|8am – 5pm
|November
|Bell Cricket
|Ground
|5pm – 8am
|March
|Darner Dragonfly
|Flying
|8am – 5pm
|October
|Ladybug
|Flowers
|8am – 5pm
|September
|Man-faced Stinkbug
|Flowers
|7pm – 8am
|September
|Red Dragonfly
|Flying
|8am – 7pm
|March
|Scorpion
|Ground
|7pm – 4am
|November
|Stinkbug
|Flowers
|Anytime
|September
|Tiger Beetle
|Ground
|Anytime
|August
|Yellow Butterfly
|Flying
|4am – 7pm
|September
So that’s all the fish and bugs that are leaving on May 1st in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We’ll be breaking down all the new fish and bugs you can catch in May as well, so watch for that update.