We’re just about one week away from the end of April and the beginning of May. Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons works off of a real time calendar and clock, this means there’s a lot of big changes coming to the game. While there’s big events and updates planned, there’s always the usual rotation of seasonal creatures to worry about. Whether you need to catch your first for the museum, or a bunch of extra to hand over to C.J. and Flick, you’ll want to know which fish and bugs are leaving at the end of April in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We’ll break them down into each category and hemisphere, starting with the north. These fish and bugs will only be available until midnight on May 1st, so make sure you’ve caught all you need befofre hitting that deadline. There’s some important ones featured here, including the tarantula and scorpion, which are flipping hemispheres essentially. And for two of the northern hemisphere fish, you need to catch them from the pier, making them pretty rare overall.

Northern Hemisphere – Fish Leaving at the End of April

Fish name Location Time Returns in Blue Marlin Sea – Pier Anytime July Dab Sea Anytime October Tuna Sea – Pier Anytime November

Northern Hemisphere – Bugs Leaving at the End of April

Bug name Location Time of day Returns in Tarantula Ground 7pm – 4am November

Southern Hemisphere – Fish Leaving at the End of April

Fish name Location Time of day Returns in Angelfish Rivers 4pm – 9am November Betta Rivers 9am – 4pm November Catfish Ponds 4pm – 9am November Giant Trevally Sea – Pier Anytime November Mahi-Mahi Sea Anytime November Moray Eel Sea Anytime February Rainbowfish Rivers 9am – 4pm November Ribbon Eel Sea Anytime December Snapping Turtle Rivers 9am – 4am October Tilapia Rivers Anytime December

Southern Hemisphere – Bugs Leaving at the End of April

Bug name Location Time of day Returns in Banded Dragonfly Flying 8am – 5pm November Bell Cricket Ground 5pm – 8am March Darner Dragonfly Flying 8am – 5pm October Ladybug Flowers 8am – 5pm September Man-faced Stinkbug Flowers 7pm – 8am September Red Dragonfly Flying 8am – 7pm March Scorpion Ground 7pm – 4am November Stinkbug Flowers Anytime September Tiger Beetle Ground Anytime August Yellow Butterfly Flying 4am – 7pm September

So that’s all the fish and bugs that are leaving on May 1st in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We’ll be breaking down all the new fish and bugs you can catch in May as well, so watch for that update.