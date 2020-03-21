If you’re like me then most of your time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be spent fishing. The gleefully simple minigame offers a bit of a challenge while also delivering a ton of Bells for use in building up and customizing your new island paradise. But if you’re really like me then you’ll start to get angry with all the fish cluttering your inventory. Which ones are worth selling? Definitely not the sea bass, but how about the rest? Here’s a simple Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish prices guide to break it down.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Prices Guide

If you want to know which are worth keeping and which you should release then just check the price below. It’s in alphabetical order so you can scroll to what you want to check. As you can see, prices range from as low as 100 Bells for a tadpole to 15,000 Bells for a coelacanth.

Anchovy – 200

Angelfish – 3,000

Arowana – 10,000

Barred Knifejaw – 5,000

Barreleye – 12,000

Betta – 2,500

Bitterling – 900

Black Bass – 400

Blowfish – 5,000

Blue Marlin – 10,000

Bluegill – 180

Carp – 300

Catfish – 800

Char – 3,800

Cherry Salmon – 1,000

Clownfish – 650

Coelacanth – 15,000

Crawfish – 200

Crucian Carp – 160

Dab – 300

Dace – 240

Football Fish – 2,500

Freshwater Goby – 400

Golden Trout – 15,000

Goldfish – 1,300

Guppy – 1,300

Hammerhead Shark – 8,000

Horse Mackerel – 150

King Salmon – 1,800

Koi – 4,000

Loach – 400

Mitten Crab – 2,000

Moray Eel – 2,000

Neon Tetra – 500

Oarfish – 9,000

Ocean Sunfish – 4,000

Olive Flounder – 800

Pale Chub – 200

Pike – 1,800

Piranha – 2,500

Pond Smelt – 320

Pop-eyed Goldfish – 1,300

Puffer Fish – 250

Rainbowfish – 800

Ranchu Goldfish – 4,500

Ray – 3,000

Red Snapper – 3,000

Ribbon Eel – 600

Salmon – 700

Sea Bass – 400

Sea Butterfly – 1,000

Seahorse – 1,100

Soft-shelled Turtle – 3,750

Squid – 500

Stringfish – 15,000

Sturgeon – 10,000

Suckerfish – 1,500

Sweetfish – 900

Tadpole – 100

Tilapia – 800

Tuna – 7,000

Whale Shark – 13,000

Yellow Perch – 300

Zebra Turkeyfish – 500

For me, anything below 500 Bells simply isn’t worth running back to Nook’s Cranny to drop off and sell. I’d rather keep fishing. And once you get the hang of how the silouette indicates what fish you’ll catch you can start skipping ones you are sure won’t be worth the effort. So hopefully this helps you be more productive in the game.