If you’re like me then most of your time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be spent fishing. The gleefully simple minigame offers a bit of a challenge while also delivering a ton of Bells for use in building up and customizing your new island paradise. But if you’re really like me then you’ll start to get angry with all the fish cluttering your inventory. Which ones are worth selling? Definitely not the sea bass, but how about the rest? Here’s a simple Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish prices guide to break it down.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Prices Guide
If you want to know which are worth keeping and which you should release then just check the price below. It’s in alphabetical order so you can scroll to what you want to check. As you can see, prices range from as low as 100 Bells for a tadpole to 15,000 Bells for a coelacanth.
Anchovy – 200
Angelfish – 3,000
Arowana – 10,000
Barred Knifejaw – 5,000
Barreleye – 12,000
Betta – 2,500
Bitterling – 900
Black Bass – 400
Blowfish – 5,000
Blue Marlin – 10,000
Bluegill – 180
Carp – 300
Catfish – 800
Char – 3,800
Cherry Salmon – 1,000
Clownfish – 650
Coelacanth – 15,000
Crawfish – 200
Crucian Carp – 160
Dab – 300
Dace – 240
Football Fish – 2,500
Freshwater Goby – 400
Golden Trout – 15,000
Goldfish – 1,300
Guppy – 1,300
Hammerhead Shark – 8,000
Horse Mackerel – 150
King Salmon – 1,800
Koi – 4,000
Loach – 400
Mitten Crab – 2,000
Moray Eel – 2,000
Neon Tetra – 500
Oarfish – 9,000
Ocean Sunfish – 4,000
Olive Flounder – 800
Pale Chub – 200
Pike – 1,800
Piranha – 2,500
Pond Smelt – 320
Pop-eyed Goldfish – 1,300
Puffer Fish – 250
Rainbowfish – 800
Ranchu Goldfish – 4,500
Ray – 3,000
Red Snapper – 3,000
Ribbon Eel – 600
Salmon – 700
Sea Bass – 400
Sea Butterfly – 1,000
Seahorse – 1,100
Soft-shelled Turtle – 3,750
Squid – 500
Stringfish – 15,000
Sturgeon – 10,000
Suckerfish – 1,500
Sweetfish – 900
Tadpole – 100
Tilapia – 800
Tuna – 7,000
Whale Shark – 13,000
Yellow Perch – 300
Zebra Turkeyfish – 500
For me, anything below 500 Bells simply isn’t worth running back to Nook’s Cranny to drop off and sell. I’d rather keep fishing. And once you get the hang of how the silouette indicates what fish you’ll catch you can start skipping ones you are sure won’t be worth the effort. So hopefully this helps you be more productive in the game.