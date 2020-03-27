If you’ve been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it launched last week you should now have a solid collection of fossils in your beautiful museum. Which also means you might be asking what to do with extra fossils you keep discovering on your island, and the mysterious islands you visit with Nook Miles Tickets. Once you donate the first one, you might be tempted to sell the extras. So here’s an easy to follow list of fossil prices in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fossil Prices Guide
Here they all are in alphabetical order for easy searching while deciding what to do with those extra fossils. Most are totally worth selling. However, you may want to work with your group of friends to share extras so you can complete your collection quicker. Once you have a nice collection, it can be tough finding the last of a set, since it’s totally random which you dig out of the ground each day.
Amber – 4,800
Ammonite – 4,400
Ankylo Skull – 14,000
Ankylo Tail – 10,000
Ankylo Torso – 12,000
Apato Skull – 20,000
Apato Tail – 16,000
Apato Torso – 18,000
Archaeopteryx – 5,200
Archelon Skull – 16,000
Archelon Torso – 14,000
Coprolite – 4,400
Dimetrodon Skull – 22,000
Dimetrodon Tail – 18,000
Dimetrodon Torso – 20,000
Dinosaur Egg – 5,600
Dinosaur Track – 4,000
Diplo Chest – 18,000
Diplo Hip – 16,000
Diplo Neck – 20,000
Diplo Skull – 20,000
Diplo Tail – 18,000
Dunkleosteus – 3,500
Fern Fossil – 4,000
Ichthyo Skull – 10,000
Ichthyo Torso – 8,000
Iguanodon Skull – 16,000
Iguanodon Tail – 12,000
Iguanodon Torso – 14,000
Mammoth Torso – 10,000
Megacera Skull – 18,000
Megacero Tail – 12,000
Megacero Torso – 14,000
Mommoth Skull – 12,000
Pachy Skull – 16,000
Pachy Tail – 12,000
Pachy Torso – 14,000
Parasaur Skull – 14,000
Parasaur Tail – 10,000
Parasaur Torso – 12,000
Peking Man – 4,400
Plesio Neck – 18,000
Plesio Skull – 16,000
Plesio Torso – 18,000
Ptera Left Wing – 18,000
Ptera Right Wing – 18,000
Ptera Skull – 16,000
Raptor Skull – 12,000
Raptor Torso – 10,000
Sabertooth Skull – 10,000
Sabertooth Torso – 8,000
Shark Tooth – 4,000
Spino Skull – 16,000
Spino Tail – 10,000
Spino Torso – 12,000
Stego Skull – 20,000
Stego Tail – 16,000
Stego Torso – 18,000
Styraco Skull – 14,000
Styraco Tail – 10,000
Styraco Torso – 12,000
T. Rex Skull – 24,000
T. Rex Tail – 20,000
T. Rex Torso – 22,000
Tricera Skull – 22,000
Tricera Tail – 18,000
Tricera Torso – 20,000
Trilobite – 5,200
As you can see, the T. Rex Skull reigns supreme, fetching 24,000 Bells which dwarfs even the best fish and bugs you can catch. If you snag one, it might be tough to give up or put on display, rather than sell it for the huge boost in Bells. But hopefully this Animal Crossing: New Horizons fossil prices guide helps you complete your collection while making some extra money.