If you’ve been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it launched last week you should now have a solid collection of fossils in your beautiful museum. Which also means you might be asking what to do with extra fossils you keep discovering on your island, and the mysterious islands you visit with Nook Miles Tickets. Once you donate the first one, you might be tempted to sell the extras. So here’s an easy to follow list of fossil prices in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fossil Prices Guide

Here they all are in alphabetical order for easy searching while deciding what to do with those extra fossils. Most are totally worth selling. However, you may want to work with your group of friends to share extras so you can complete your collection quicker. Once you have a nice collection, it can be tough finding the last of a set, since it’s totally random which you dig out of the ground each day.

Amber – 4,800

Ammonite – 4,400

Ankylo Skull – 14,000

Ankylo Tail – 10,000

Ankylo Torso – 12,000

Apato Skull – 20,000

Apato Tail – 16,000

Apato Torso – 18,000

Archaeopteryx – 5,200

Archelon Skull – 16,000

Archelon Torso – 14,000

Coprolite – 4,400

Dimetrodon Skull – 22,000

Dimetrodon Tail – 18,000

Dimetrodon Torso – 20,000

Dinosaur Egg – 5,600

Dinosaur Track – 4,000

Diplo Chest – 18,000

Diplo Hip – 16,000

Diplo Neck – 20,000

Diplo Skull – 20,000

Diplo Tail – 18,000

Dunkleosteus – 3,500

Fern Fossil – 4,000

Ichthyo Skull – 10,000

Ichthyo Torso – 8,000

Iguanodon Skull – 16,000

Iguanodon Tail – 12,000

Iguanodon Torso – 14,000

Mammoth Torso – 10,000

Megacera Skull – 18,000

Megacero Tail – 12,000

Megacero Torso – 14,000

Mommoth Skull – 12,000

Pachy Skull – 16,000

Pachy Tail – 12,000

Pachy Torso – 14,000

Parasaur Skull – 14,000

Parasaur Tail – 10,000

Parasaur Torso – 12,000

Peking Man – 4,400

Plesio Neck – 18,000

Plesio Skull – 16,000

Plesio Torso – 18,000

Ptera Left Wing – 18,000

Ptera Right Wing – 18,000

Ptera Skull – 16,000

Raptor Skull – 12,000

Raptor Torso – 10,000

Sabertooth Skull – 10,000

Sabertooth Torso – 8,000

Shark Tooth – 4,000

Spino Skull – 16,000

Spino Tail – 10,000

Spino Torso – 12,000

Stego Skull – 20,000

Stego Tail – 16,000

Stego Torso – 18,000

Styraco Skull – 14,000

Styraco Tail – 10,000

Styraco Torso – 12,000

T. Rex Skull – 24,000

T. Rex Tail – 20,000

T. Rex Torso – 22,000

Tricera Skull – 22,000

Tricera Tail – 18,000

Tricera Torso – 20,000

Trilobite – 5,200

As you can see, the T. Rex Skull reigns supreme, fetching 24,000 Bells which dwarfs even the best fish and bugs you can catch. If you snag one, it might be tough to give up or put on display, rather than sell it for the huge boost in Bells. But hopefully this Animal Crossing: New Horizons fossil prices guide helps you complete your collection while making some extra money.