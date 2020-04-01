Among the new fish and bugs that arrived this month in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (for the northern hemisphere at least), there’s one creature that seems to straddle the line between the two categories. The giant water bug has just started showing up for players, and it might cause a bit of confusion. This creature pops up in strange places and requires some unique catching strategies to capture one and get them into Blathers’ museum. Here’s how to catch giant water bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Catch Giant Water Bug

The giant water bug will only spawn on top of ponds. Unlike most other bugs in New Horizons, it actually appears in the water, rather than flying above it like butterfly or others. Seeing it for the first time will surely cause confusion. Is it a fish or a bug? Do I use my fishing pole or net? As the name implies, it is the latter and so you should focus on using your net. But with it appearing in the water, sometimes away from shore you may wonder how to even catch it in the first place.

The answer is that it might require some patience. You should see the giant water bug appear on ponds all around your island, though the pond-focused mysterious islands are a great place to find one. Once you see it just equip your net and try to get as close as possible. Once it swims near shore swing away and try to capture it in the net. If you do you’ll have a fresh 2,000 Bell bug on your hands. But of course you’ll donate the first one…right?

So that's how to catch giant water bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.