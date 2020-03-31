Unlike other games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is always changing. Based on a real time clock and calendar, each new month brings something fresh for players to enjoy. The game just launched a couple of weeks ago, so we’re in store for some fresh additions in April. New bugs and fish are coming, while others are leaving. We’ll break down all the new stuff you’ll want to catch before they’re gone. Here’s the new fish and bugs to catch in April in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
We’ll start with the northern hemisphere, as that’s where most of the shakeup is happening. Many fish and bugs will be leaving, but they’ll be replaced by a nice new set to catch. Many of them will be around for a while, so take your time adding them all to your museum. But watch for those end dates below to avoid missing out completely.
New Fish in April – Northern Hemisphere
|Fish
|Location
|Availability
|Time
|Price
|Zebra Turkeyfish
|Ocean
|April to May
|Anytime
|500
|Clownfish
|Ocean
|April to September
|Anytime
|650
|Crawfish
|Pond
|April to September
|Anytime
|200
|Surgeonfish
|Ocean
|April to September
|Anytime
|1,000
|Guppy
|River
|April to November
|9 AM – 4 PM
|1,300
|Neon Tetra
|River
|April to November
|4 AM – 4 PM
|500
|Seahorse
|Ocean
|April to November
|Any Time
|1,100
New Bugs in April – Northern Hemisphere
|Bug
|Location
|Availability
|Time
|Price
|Agris Butterfly
|Flying
|April to September
|8 AM – 5 PM
|3,000
|Atlas Moth
|Tree
|April to September
|7 PM – 4 AM
|3,000
|Madagascan Sunset Moth
|Flying
|April to September
|8 AM – 4 PM
|2,500
|Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing
|Black, blue, and purple flowers
|April to September
|8 AM – 5 PM
|2,500
|Darner Dragonfly
|Flying
|April to October
|8 AM – 5 PM
|230
|Flea
|On an infested villager
|April to November
|All day
|70
|Long Locust
|Ground
|April to November
|8 AM – 7 PM
|200
New Fish in April – Southern Hemisphere
|Fish
|Location
|Availability
|Time
|Price
|Dab
|Ocean
|April to October
|Anytime
|200
New Bugs in April – Southern Hemisphere
|Bug
|Location
|Availability
|Time
|Price
|Ladybug
|Flowers
|April
|8 AM – 5 PM
|200
Be sure to check back next month, and later in the month we’ll have a list of fish and bugs that are leaving in April.