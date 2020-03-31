Unlike other games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is always changing. Based on a real time clock and calendar, each new month brings something fresh for players to enjoy. The game just launched a couple of weeks ago, so we’re in store for some fresh additions in April. New bugs and fish are coming, while others are leaving. We’ll break down all the new stuff you’ll want to catch before they’re gone. Here’s the new fish and bugs to catch in April in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

We’ll start with the northern hemisphere, as that’s where most of the shakeup is happening. Many fish and bugs will be leaving, but they’ll be replaced by a nice new set to catch. Many of them will be around for a while, so take your time adding them all to your museum. But watch for those end dates below to avoid missing out completely.

New Fish in April – Northern Hemisphere

Fish Location Availability Time Price Zebra Turkeyfish Ocean April to May Anytime 500 Clownfish Ocean April to September Anytime 650 Crawfish Pond April to September Anytime 200 Surgeonfish Ocean April to September Anytime 1,000 Guppy River April to November 9 AM – 4 PM 1,300 Neon Tetra River April to November 4 AM – 4 PM 500 Seahorse Ocean April to November Any Time 1,100

New Bugs in April – Northern Hemisphere

Bug Location Availability Time Price Agris Butterfly Flying April to September 8 AM – 5 PM 3,000 Atlas Moth Tree April to September 7 PM – 4 AM 3,000 Madagascan Sunset Moth Flying April to September 8 AM – 4 PM 2,500 Rajah Brooke’s Birdwing Black, blue, and purple flowers April to September 8 AM – 5 PM 2,500 Darner Dragonfly Flying April to October 8 AM – 5 PM 230 Flea On an infested villager April to November All day 70 Long Locust Ground April to November 8 AM – 7 PM 200

New Fish in April – Southern Hemisphere

Fish Location Availability Time Price Dab Ocean April to October Anytime 200

New Bugs in April – Southern Hemisphere

Bug Location Availability Time Price Ladybug Flowers April 8 AM – 5 PM 200

Be sure to check back next month, and later in the month we’ll have a list of fish and bugs that are leaving in April.