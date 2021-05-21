Mountain climbers, welcome! Have you ever wanted to scale the highest peaks of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Well, with this glitch, now you can. Terraforming was a huge new addition to the latest installment of Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch, allowing you to build cliffs high into the sky. However, usually it is impossible to climb to the fourth tier of cliffs – the game prompting you, “it’s dangerous to climb any higher.” But you love danger, don’t you? Here’s how to climb onto the fourth tier of cliffs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Climb onto the Fourth Tier of Cliffs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To pull off this glitch you will need one thing: a small 1×1 item. There are several that work, but the easiest way to get this is to simply pick a flower to then place as an item. Next, terraform a 2×2 square into the fourth tier of cliffs you are hoping to scale. This empty space should be surrounded by cliffs on three sides. Then, fill one corner of the 2×2 square at the bottom and round it off. The side you pick does not matter. From here, place the flower in the center of the 2×2 square, and pull it as far as you can towards the cliffside behind you. Once completed, it should look similar to the image below.

Now comes the tricky part. Walk directly forward towards the flower, then – as quick as you can – turn around and press A to build a cliff in the empty space below you. If done correctly, you should build a cliff connecting to the rounded off corner, and since the flower is behind you and there is no space for your character to go, you will glitch up onto the fourth tier of cliffs!

Pulling of this glitch requires a bit of quick maneuvering, so be patient and keep trying! Once on the fourth tier, you can place furniture, plant trees, and decorate to your heart’s content! You can even combine this glitch with one that allows you to plant trees on cliffs for even more creative design possibilities. This glitch still works as of patch 1.10 and has existed in the game for quite a while, so it’s a helpful tool for making your island look even better. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.